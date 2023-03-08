Auditory hallucinations while waking or falling asleep is a reality for many

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkbAw_0lBfXPbA00
auditory hallucinations are not harmful in most casesPhoto byJr KorpaonUnsplash

Hypnogogic hallucinations happen when you are falling asleep

The first time I vividly recall experiencing an auditory hypnogogic hallucination was when I was pregnant with my third child. My husband worked the night shift and several times just as I was dozing off to sleep I heard the sound of his keys in the front door. I would wake up and wait but he never came in and I realized I had been dreaming or hallucinating. Sometimes I would hear a loud knock on the front door or my husband calling me and know it was not real and go back to sleep.

Hypnogogic hallucinations are hallucinations that happen as you're falling asleep. They're common and usually not a cause for concern. Up to 70% of people experience them at least once. A hallucination is a false perception of objects or events involving your senses: sight, sound, smell, touch and taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii2no_0lBfXPbA00
it may all be your imaginative brainPhoto byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash

Hypnopompic hallucinations take place as you are waking up

This morning I woke up around 5 AM and went to Hardees for coffee. I returned home and sat in a chair and began typing articles. As I drifted in and out of sleep I could hear the sound of my cat crunching on the food in his bowl in the back room and also heard the furnace running. This is called an auditory hypnopompic hallucination. When I woke I saw the cat was asleep in his chair near me but the furnace was running.

This is the confusion part of these episodes because I can hear something real and imagined at the same time. This can also happen during sleep paralysis or night terrors. My body will be unable to move but I can hear the television which is real and sense something or someone is coming into the bedroom and wake to find it was not real.

In my 65 years on this earth, I never became a smoker, drinker, or user of drugs so I know what I deal with is not related to those issues but if you are a substance user it might be a factor for you. Both hypnopompic and hypnogogic hallucinations have happened to me during sleep paralysis or night terrors which is said to be common.

If you find these occurrences trouble you or you are having episodes of either auditory hypnogogic or hypnopompic hallucinations or both while fully awake please seek medical help because there might be more going on. I accept this as my personal brain glitch but everyone should decide for themselves if they desire medical help for these issues.

