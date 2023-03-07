Keeping up with the Royal Family as they play switcheroo with housing assignments

Buckingham Palace Photo by Wikepedia screenshot

The Royal family is really on the move

There have been so many recent changes within the housing situations of Royal Family members that it's difficult to keep track. Even as you are reading this another switcharoo at Buckingham Palace might already be taking place. King Charles is making swift decisions as his May 6 coronation approaches and they affect practically everyone in his immediate family.

King Charles decided in January to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage and reports differ on how long they have to vacate the property. Some have said the monarch has given them until June but The Daily Mail indicates they will have until the end of 2023. The King is forcing Prince Andrew to move from his palace suite and will offer this same apartment to Harry and Meghan when they come to London.

King Charlesplays switcheroo with his family

The Royal Lodge where Andrew had been staying with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is said to be vast and sources indicate the king is considering having Prince William and Princess Kate move there. This would mean that Prince Harry and Prince William would be under the same roof so to speak if they did return to the UK.

A source close to the royals said William and Kate's current home Adelaide Cottage has been deemed unsuitable for them and may be offered to Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, who was previously renting Frogmore Cottage from Meghan and Harry. Nothing has yet been said regarding where Ferguson will go so e on the lookout for updates related to what the royal family will be doing next.