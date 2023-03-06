The royal family on both sides of the pond have enormous hurdles to overcome

Will Queen Camilla ever really be accepted? Photo by The Royalfamilyyoutube screenshot

Will the royals reconcile there differences with Meghan and Harry?

The descendants of Queen Elizabeth II are dealing with multiple issues right now that are affecting the British royals as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who live in the US. The major focus is on King Charles III kicking Meghan and Harry out of Frogmore Cottage and wanting Prince Andrew to live there. Sources say the Sussexes will not have to vacate the property until June and if they return to the UK after that time the King is considering placing them in Adrew's old digs St. James Palace.

A representative for Meghan and Harry has revealed that they have at long last received an official invitation to the May 6 coronation but are torn about whether or not to attend. The ball is now in their court as to whether they will show up and possibly face hostility or decline and be considered rude and indifferent. Reports say the loss of Frogmoe Cottage has stunned the couple so the public will soon find out if Harry and Meghan can rise above it all.

Prince William'sanger is still a factor

Prince William is said to be bitterly angry at his younger sibling and has been behind the king in his decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore. If the couple does attend the coronation they will not have any official role and will be seated like other regular guests. At this point, the couple is noncommittal and has not officially accepted or declined.

King Charles is also said to be contemplating how to change the way British subjects feel about Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles who will officially become Queen Camilla after the coronation. There are still those whose her as the homewrecker who caused Princess Diana so much heartache. Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the coronation and if they do how will they be received by the British royals? Is it even possible for true reconciliation to take place?

Is Prince William able to contain his anger when face to face with his sibling and how does King Charles really feel about the Sussexes? Will Camilla ever truly be accepted as queen and out of the shadow of Princess Diana? Stay tuned for updates.