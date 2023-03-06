Royal sources say articles about King Charles offering an olive branch to Harry and Meghan are speculative

King Charles and Queen Camilla Photo by The royal family chanel youtube screenshot

Have the Sussexes received a royal invitation?

Author Omid Scobie has revealed in an article in Yahoo News that sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle indicated to Harper's Bazaar that they have received an official invitation to the May 6 coronation of King Charles. There has been no news regarding whether or not they will attend as the representative added:.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

King Charles is making changes

On January 11 King Charles II began the eviction process on Frogmore Cottage but has given Hary and Meghan until June which is after his coronation before they officially have to be out of the residence. The Daily Mail is reporting that the king has made arrangements for the future.

and will offer the Sussexes use of a Buckingham Palace apartment or rooms at St James’s Palaceas an “olive branch” when the family visits Britain in the future. A royal source, however, tells BAZAAR that the tabloid story is “speculative

What will be the outcome of the decisions of King Charles III ?

According to the Sun Prince Andrew was going to move into St. James but now he has been offered Frogmore Cottage so it looks like the royals are playing musical chairs regarding who will live in which residence. As for Harry and Meghan attending the coronation, and King Charles offering an olive branch the public will have to wait and see whether it's speculative or the truth.