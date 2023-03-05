Is King Charles III making business decisions or playing mind games with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle?

Frogmore Cottage Photo by Royal family news Youtube screenshot

What is King Charles really saying by his recent actions?

Sources close to King Charles III say he is streamlining his monarchy by evicting Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and telling Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage. To others, however, this appears to be payback because of the revelations in Harry's memoir Spare. Some palace insiders indicate that Prince William is angry with his younger brother and encouraging his father to take actions that imply the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer welcome in the UK.

The timing of King Charles is suspect as he made his decision to kick out his son and daughter-in-law on January 11 the day following the release of his son's tell-all book and Marcia is reporting that Harry and Meghan have until June to officially leave which is just after the coronation. Representatives of the Monarch have said that he desires reconciliation with his youngest son but his actions appear to indicate otherwise.

Is Prince Harry reaping what he has sown?

The Hindustan Times suggests the King's actions are revenge because Prine Harry disrespected the royal family. The Duke and Duchess are living in the US and have not spent much time at Frogmore so moving Prince Andrew into the residence makes sense from the point of view. of actually having someone living on the property. Still, if recent reports are correct the new monarch is playing mind games with his second-born son and showing him that while Harry attempted to put the royals in check-Charles has the upper hand to say checkmate.. Prince Harry was stripped of the ability to wear his military attire during the Queen's funeral because he is no longer a working royal and now his UK home has been taken away.

If the king does extend an invitation to Meghan and Harry to attend his May 6 coronation and they attend they would be able to reside at Frogmore during the festivities. If,, however, they are invited but do not come it will appear that King Charles III made the right moves but was rejected. Prince Harry said during an interview with Andreson Cooper that he desired reconciliation with his father and his brother Prince WIlliam-adding that they needed to make the first move. Now it appears that they have but it wasn't one of reuniting and instead may cause more division.