Frogmore Cottage details: The gift that Prince Harry and Megan Markle never owned

Harry and Meghan were renting

Queen Elizabeth II "gifted" Frogmore Cottage to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as a wedding present but they did not own the house free and clear. They were paying rent on the home and property until March 2021 and now King Charles III has evicted them. In America, if someone is given a house and or property the deed is registered in the name of the new owners which means they have full control. The person who bestowed the gift no longer has any rights where that property is concerned but things are obviously a bit different when it comes to the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage Photo by Today Youtube Screenshot

Eviction and Foreclosure differences

In the United States, renters can be evicted if they fall behind in their monthly payments and homeowners may experience foreclosure should they default on mortgage payments but US homeowners do not face eviction. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, have been evicted from a residence that many assumed they owned because Queen Elizabeth II gave it to them but this is not the case.



In the opaque finances of the royal family, the king does not privately own Frogmore Cottage. It is a part of the Crown Estate, which belongs to the monarch and is run by him. But any rental revenues would flow to the British Treasury

The Sussexes must move by June

This indicates that the Queen's gift really was allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rent Frogmore Cottage because had they owned it free ad clear King Charles would not have had a say in what they did with it and he would not be able to evict them and attempt to put Prince Andrew in residence. it is alleged that the Sussexes repaid nearly three million dollars to cover the cost of renovations to their former home and they also covered rent for five months after they left the UK. Marca Lifestyle News says the Sussexes have until June to vacate Frogmore which means they can stay there should they attend the coronation in May.