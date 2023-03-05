Where will Sarah Ferguson reside now that Prince Andrew has been kicked out of their home?

Where will Fergie reside now that Prince Andrew has been evicted? Photo by The List youtube screenshot

Where will Fergie live now?

In the midst of the shocking move by King Charles III who is making Prince Andrew leave his royal residence no one mentioned what will happen to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. King Charles III is said to be streamlining his monarchy and has evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. Royal sources say that Andrew is being forced to leave and is being told he must reside at Frogmore.

"Fergie" and Andrew have lived together for 26 years at the Royal lodge since they divorced. Andrew was asked to leave his "bachelor pad" at Buckingham Palace. In October Ferguson showed off the beautiful home during an interview but now she must vacate the property. The couple has remained friends since the divorce and Sarah has not made any statements related to all of the controversies her former spouse has been embroiled in. The two have remained close even though they are no longer married and have been able to coexist in the same location.

If rumors are accurate the royals are moving around like musical chairs. Harry and Meghan are living in the US but the official eviction from Frogmore still has to sting. King Charles III wants Prince Andrew to live in the cottage and Geo TV says Prince William and Kate Middleton will be moving into Adnrew's old residence. There has been no news, however, or where Sarah Ferguson will now reside but the way this story continues to update that information will probably be revealed in time.