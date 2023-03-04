Virginia will now recognize business licenses from other states thanks to a new law

Virginia law allows business licenses tobe accepted from other stgates. Photo by How to form an LLC in Virginia screenshot video

Virginia's new law is a win-win

Those who move to Virginia from other states who are self-employed in certain professions often hit a snag in the Commonwealth. They found that their business license was not recognized and they had to spend time and money to be relicensed all the while not being able to work in their chosen profession. The Stae of Virginia has made a significant change and will now accept the licenses of businessmen and women in specific professions from other states.

This will be a boon to the Commonwealth because if you wanted to work in Virginia your business license had to be from this state which meant those who moved from the locations could not go to work immediately and dealt with a loss of income. This also was not good for the economy. Governor Glen Yunkin has just signed bill SV13 into law which will change the situation.

Governor Younkin makes life easier for those who need a business license

“What this means is that in 85 different occupations, if you have a license in another state and you’re coming to Virginia — making sure that of course you’re up-to-date and don’t have any problems where you’re coming from and making sure you understand the laws of Virginia — you can go to work right away,” Youngkin said. “This is my first official signing because this bill will change lives.”

The Universal Occupational Licensing Legislation is the first piece of legislation that Governor Younkin has highlighted in 2023 and the bill passed the General Assembly with unanimous support. This will make it easier for people who want to move to Virginia to begin working in their chosen profession right away.