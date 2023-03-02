Special dates and events in the month of March

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZWL7_0l5TRCk200
Christ's ressurection may be observed in MarchPhoto byBruno van der KraanonUnsplash

The Month of March is filled with interesting facts

When a new month comes in it's like a fresh beginning and some people enjoy researching and learning fun facts that they may previously not have been aware of. March is the third month of our current calendar year and was named for Mars the Roman god of war. This month is best known for the winds that used to blow so violently but now seem tamer.

The Ides of March Ides of March” a day in the Roman calendar equivalent to March 15th. It was considered a deadline for settling debts. It was also the day Julius Caesar was assassinated."March is considered the most unproductive month of the year due to “March Madness” which is the season of NBA games. Some businesses lose up to $1.9 billion in wages by paying employees who were not productive because they spent company time betting on NBA games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xu9a1_0l5TRCk200
March Madness causes laziness on the jobPhoto byJacob RiceonUnsplash

Annual holidays and special dates in March

Saint Patrick's Day is March 17 and is the day to celebrate the Irish Saint and Easter/Resurrection Sunday which is the observance of Jesus Christ rising from the dead sometimes occurs in March. The date is based on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox and also may come in April.

On March 19 1876 Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call and March is the month that hibernating animals wake up. People born in this month have two birthstones bloodstone and aquamarine. Twitter was launched on March 21 2006 and the Anglo-Saxons called the third month “Hlyd monath” which means “Stormy month, “Hraed monath” or “Rugged month.” If you already knew all of this congratulations if not you have learned something new.

Community Policy