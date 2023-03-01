Steve Burton's ex-wife Sheree shows off her new baby daughter Izabella

Sheree Burton Photo by Instagram screenshot

Sheree Burton shares images of her daughter

In 2022 Sheree Gustin Burton posted an image of her baby bump on Instagram indicating she was surprised to be expecting again in her 40s. Fans of Steve Burton began congratulating him on his social media accounts and his response stunned his followers. The General Hospital and Days of Our Lives actor announced that the baby was not his and that he and Sheree were separated. He also said they would continue to raise their 3 children together and asked for privacy for his family.

Steve had been fired from General Hospital as Jason Morgan in October 2021 but was later hired in 2022 by Peacock to reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Not long after this TMZ ran an article that showed court records where Steve had filed for divorce and later on it was revealed that the couple was already separated when Sheree a social media influencer and fitness instructor announced her pregnancy. Media outlets reached out to representatives of both Steve and Sheree but did not receive any responses.

Since then there has been silence from both Sheree and Steve until now and General Hospital Blog is revealing that Sheree has given birth to a daughter named Izabella and shared images on her Instagram account under the name of Sheree Lynn. There is no news related to the child's date of birth or how much she weighed or the name of the baby's father.