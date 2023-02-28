General Hospital Spoilers: real Sonny is back and seeks revenge on Dex

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMJqp_0l32uOzR00
Sonny is back on GHPhoto byState of Mind screenshot

Dex and Michael are about to be exposed

General Hospital fans have been wondering why Sonny Corinthos seems to be a shell of his former self and has appeared to be blind to what Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is up to, General Hospital Blogi s now reporting that Sonny will soon confront his employee and let him know he has been on to him for a while. GH viewers might recall that some time back Sonny asked Brick ( Stephen K Smith) to investigate Heller and not to long ago the mob boss told someone on the other end of the telephone to keep and eye on Dex.

These incidents have gone by the wayside as the focus has been on Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and the disappearance of Nikola Cassadine (Adam Huss) but General Hospital blog says a showdown is coming. Unknown to Dex Sonny has changed the date and time of the Pikeman meetings he shows up at the original place and time. Sonny confronts Heller and asks him who he is working for and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) who has followed her lover intervenes before Sonny can hurt Dex.

General Hospital fans had been wondering if Sonny would go down or if there would be a reprieve and now they have the answer. Soap Opera Spy says that Sonny will find out that Dex is working with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and this will really hurt because he had no idea his son was so vengeful. How can Sonny desire to kill Dex when Michael was the mastermind and will there be retribution for Michael masterminding the entire situation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sonny Corinthos# General Hospital

Comments / 2

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
51K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The royal family on both sides of the pond have enormous hurdles to overcome

Will the royals reconcile there differences with Meghan and Harry?. The descendants of Queen Elizabeth II are dealing with multiple issues right now that are affecting the British royals as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who live in the US. The major focus is on King Charles III kicking Meghan and Harry out of Frogmore Cottage and wanting Prince Andrew to live there. Sources say the Sussexes will not have to vacate the property until June and if they return to the UK after that time the King is considering placing them in Adrew's old digs St. James Palace.

Read full story

Royal sources say articles about King Charles offering an olive branch to Harry and Meghan are speculative

Author Omid Scobie has revealed in an article in Yahoo News that sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle indicated to Harper's Bazaar that they have received an official invitation to the May 6 coronation of King Charles. There has been no news regarding whether or not they will attend as the representative added:.

Read full story
2 comments

Is King Charles III making business decisions or playing mind games with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle?

What is King Charles really saying by his recent actions?. Sources close to King Charles III say he is streamlining his monarchy by evicting Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and telling Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage. To others, however, this appears to be payback because of the revelations in Harry's memoir Spare. Some palace insiders indicate that Prince William is angry with his younger brother and encouraging his father to take actions that imply the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer welcome in the UK.

Read full story

Frogmore Cottage details: The gift that Prince Harry and Megan Markle never owned

Queen Elizabeth II "gifted" Frogmore Cottage to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as a wedding present but they did not own the house free and clear. They were paying rent on the home and property until March 2021 and now King Charles IIIhas evicted them. In America, if someone is given a house and or property the deed is registered in the name of the new owners which means they have full control. The person who bestowed the gift no longer has any rights where that property is concerned but things are obviously a bit different when it comes to the royal family.

Read full story
33 comments

BODYARMOR may be a good source of potassium

BODYARMOUR helps with hydration and potassium levels. Baby boomers are a generation who desire natural ways to remain youthful and healthy and it's always best to obtain nutrition from the foods we eat. One necessary nutrient that can be zapped by poor nutrition and even prescription meds is potassium which can be found in many vegetables and fruits. Not having enough of this mineral in our systems can wreak havoc because it is necessary for every fiber of our being. One sport drink that may be helpful is BODYARMOR which separates itself from similar beverages because of the level of potassium and other nutrients.

Read full story

Where will Sarah Ferguson reside now that Prince Andrew has been kicked out of their home?

In the midst of the shocking move by King Charles III who is making Prince Andrew leave his royal residence no one mentioned what will happen to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. King Charles III is said to be streamlining his monarchy and has evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. Royal sources say that Andrew is being forced to leave and is being told he must reside at Frogmore.

Read full story
22 comments

Poinsettia plants can last all year and purify the air

Your Poinsettia has benefits you may not be aware of. Perhaps you had a Poinsettia or 2 for Christmas and now notice that it is changing. If the leaves are turning green and not dying you might be able to keep your plant until the next holiday season because there are some benefits you might enjoy. Usually, by March my Poinsettias are dead and gone and do not reappear the following season but the leaves on two I have now are green but not dead.

Read full story

King Charles III and Prince William seem to be making calculated moves to get revenge on Prince Harry

Is King Charles out for revenge with the support of Prince WIlliam. When it comes to the roayl family and how they really feel about Prince Harry the narrative changes several times a day depending on which news outlets and sources are reporting. Initially, there was silence from the place after Spare was published and then came news that the King wanted to reconcile with his youngest son and desired to see him and Meghan Markle attend the May 6 coronation. Now if current reports are accurate it was only a show and King Charles II and Prince William are out for revenge.

Read full story
118 comments
Virginia State

Virginia will now recognize business licenses from other states thanks to a new law

Those who move to Virginia from other states who are self-employed in certain professions often hit a snag in the Commonwealth. They found that their business license was not recognized and they had to spend time and money to be relicensed all the while not being able to work in their chosen profession. The Stae of Virginia has made a significant change and will now accept the licenses of businessmen and women in specific professions from other states.

Read full story
2 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Mason blackmails Austin as Ava confides in Sonny

General Hospital has a mystery that fans are eager to figure out but answers may not come soon. Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) has one mission and he is determined to carry it out. He was sent to Port Charles to retrieve Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) and will do everything in his power to see that it happens. On the night that Ava Jerome (Maura West) hit Nikolas Cassadine ( ) over the head, Austin showed up at Wyndamere to warn her that his cousin was headed her way, In all the excitement of hiding the body of Prince Nik Austin seemed to forget about Mason but General Hospital fans did not.

Read full story

Soap vets Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison team up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Cameron Mathison and Allison Sweeney are back together again. Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are beloved soap vets who have worked together on Hallmark. Sweeney is well known as Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives where she continues to pop back in from time to time. Mathison portrayed Ryan Lavery on One Live to Live and currently has the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the duo has teamed up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Read full story
1 comments

Lecrae and Antonio Banderas will star in a new holiday Nativity musical

New holiday musical stars Lecrae and Antonio Banderas. Christian rapper Lecrae and actor Antonio Banderas are preparing to star in a new holiday musical about the Nativity of Jesus. The project is being produced by Monarch Media off the coast of Spain and a scheduled release date of November 10 has been given.

Read full story

King Charles is settling accounts with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew prior to his May 6 coronation

Is King Charles punishing Andrew and cutting ties wit Harry?. King Charles is making some tough decisions as his coronation nears and he honors his promise to streamline the monarchy. Royal sources indicate that he is settling his accounts so to speak regarding Prince Andrew and Prince Harry whose actions have embarrassed the House of Windsor.Page Six and other news outlets reported on Wednesday that the Kinghad evicted Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage which was a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Read full story
71 comments

Adam Huss comments leave General Hospital fans asking more questions about Nikolas Cassadine

Huss announced that he had wrapped up his time on General Hospital but on Tuesday he was shown as Nikolas Cassadine lying in bed with a breathing tube. Fans became excited that the Cassadine Prince was not dead but Soaps In Depth revealed on March 3 that Huss said he would gladly return to GH if asked. Could it be that the scene on Tuesday was actually his last time portraying Prince Nik rather than his coming back to the show?

Read full story

CeCe Winans raises awareness about the lyrics to the song "I'm Every Woman"

CeCe Winans turned down a chance to sing with Whitney Houston. The hit song "I'm Every Woman" was written for Chaka Khan in 1978 by the dynamic duo of Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson who met in church and identified as Christians. In 1992 Whitney Houston did a remake of the single and gospel artist CeCe Winans is now revealing three decades later that Houston asked her to sing on the track and she refused because of the lyrics.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Why are so many Roanoke young adults stuck in a time warp with sagging pants?

The fashion trend of sagging pants became popular in the 1990s and while it seems to be less prevalent in other locations in the US wearing pants below the buttocks continues for many younger individuals in the Roanoke Valley. A few weeks back I saw a young man enter a convenience store with his jeans down and his entire backside showing. He was wearing underwear with Calvin Klein written across the top and I wondered why? I also have seen several women wearing men's boxers which are exposed when their sweatpants hang low while and again wonder why this style does not go away.

Read full story
71 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis hits rock bottom and Jeremy takes advantage

On Friday's episode of The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Staford) finally hit rock bottom while at Society. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) show up and realize their good friend is drunk and spinning out of control. Phyllis has been crying, her mascara is running and she told the bartender to keep them coming. She refused food and would not listen to anything that Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) had to say when they showed up.

Read full story
14 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Oyster harvest is expected to have a record increase this year

Between 1980 and 2010 Virginia’s oyster population declined by about 70 percent as a result of overharvesting and two diseases Dermo and MSX, which began in the 1950s and1960s. Now, the oyster harvest is finally showing signs of recovery and in January the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved extensions for the oyster season in sections of the James and Rappahannock Rivers. Now the VMRC is extending the season again by two weeks in March and April in portions of Virginia waterways where the oyster population is high.

Read full story
1 comments

Bo-Hope- and Harris return to Days of Our Lives in mid March

Meghan Hathaway Days of Our Lives fans have been waiting and hoping for years that Peter Reckel and Kristen Alphonso would reprise their roles as Bo and Hope Brady. Soaps In Depth is reporting that the duo along with Steve Burton (Harris Michaels) will show up in mid-March. A date of the 16th had been given but Burton revealed on his Podcast That's Awesome with Steve &Bradford that his character will return on the 20th.

Read full story
1 comments

Special dates and events in the month of March

The Month of March is filled with interesting facts. When a new month comes in it's like a fresh beginning and some people enjoy researching and learning fun facts that they may previously not have been aware of. March is the third month of our current calendar year and was named for Mars the Roman god of war. This month is best known for the winds that used to blow so violently but now seem tamer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy