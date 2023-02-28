General Hospital Spoilers: real Sonny is back and seeks revenge on Dex

Sonny is back on GH Photo by State of Mind screenshot

Dex and Michael are about to be exposed

General Hospital fans have been wondering why Sonny Corinthos seems to be a shell of his former self and has appeared to be blind to what Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) is up to, General Hospital Blogi s now reporting that Sonny will soon confront his employee and let him know he has been on to him for a while. GH viewers might recall that some time back Sonny asked Brick ( Stephen K Smith) to investigate Heller and not to long ago the mob boss told someone on the other end of the telephone to keep and eye on Dex.

These incidents have gone by the wayside as the focus has been on Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and the disappearance of Nikola Cassadine (Adam Huss) but General Hospital blog says a showdown is coming. Unknown to Dex Sonny has changed the date and time of the Pikeman meetings he shows up at the original place and time. Sonny confronts Heller and asks him who he is working for and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) who has followed her lover intervenes before Sonny can hurt Dex.

General Hospital fans had been wondering if Sonny would go down or if there would be a reprieve and now they have the answer. Soap Opera Spy says that Sonny will find out that Dex is working with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and this will really hurt because he had no idea his son was so vengeful. How can Sonny desire to kill Dex when Michael was the mastermind and will there be retribution for Michael masterminding the entire situation?