Wendy Williams Podcast is scrapped as she announces formal retirement and a desire to return to television

Wendy Williams has a change in plans Photo by Jut in Screenshot video

Wendy Williams is in the news again with a change in plan for her future. Yahoo is reporting that the former talk show host has formally retired and wants to be on the daytime show The View but read for yourself what Wendy actually said was:

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” Williams said. “I’m going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back.”“And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

My take on what Williams said is that she would like to be on television in a venue similar to Meyers, Behar, and Goldberg. What was not mentioned is her returning to work on the podcast The Wendy Experience so it sounds like plans have been scrapped. During an interview at the Circle of Sisters event, Wendy said she was planning to travel, “I’m going to take a year of my life to fly and do and see things I’ve never done before … while I’m young enough.”

Wendy Williams did not give any details on why she decided to retire, travel and no longer pursue her podcast or why she believes she will have another shot on television. Even so it's great to see her making plans and dispelling the rumors that she was sick and alone in her penthouse without friends.