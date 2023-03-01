Ridge Forester's return will cause problems for Brooke and Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge returns to B&B Photo by Trend StreetYoutube Screenshot

What happens next for Ridge?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are contemplating what will happen between Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) now that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is back on the scene. The writers have been teasing viewers with several possibilities and now that Ridge is back things will become pretty interesting. Spoilers from Soap Opera Spy suggest that one of several things could happen.

Taylor and Ridge who once were bitter enemies have become besties which stunned those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful. Viewers were trying to get used to the new dynamic with these women being friends who swore off Ridge when the narrative shifted. Brooke and Taylor began complementing one another and when they hugged each said they felt good in the other's arms. This fueled rumors that the two would begin dating each other. If this happens Ridge would be floored that the women dropped him for one another.

Next Taylor set Brooke up on a date with Paul Hollis Hollister (Hollis Chambers) who is much younger but Brooke has put the brakes on becoming involved. The return of Ridge will test both Brooke and Taylor and reveal if their deal to leave Ridge in the past is real. One of them could become jealous should they see Ridge with the other and the old rivalry could return. Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful to find out if Ridge is overwhelmed because neither of his ex-wives wants anything to do with him, if he begins a relationship with one of them again, or if they all go their separate ways.