The Young and the Restless Spoilers:Ashley puts the screws to Tucker then offers him a glimmer of hope

Ashley is drunk with her own power. Photo by Y&R spoilers Youtube screenshot

Ashley wants to dominate Tucker

Fans of The Young and the Restless are enjoying the way Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is lording her power over Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). On Tuesday she came across like the devil calling in a soul from someone who made a deal. She made it clear to McCall that she was not asking but was demanding that he sell McCall Unlimited to his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and even offered him a slight hope for a possible future.

Many viewers believe Ashley is still in love with Tucker but is trying to break him down and turn him into new man. She wants him to sell his company to Devon so that if he loses the business he began with Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) the father who raised him will still be working with his biological father. Ashley is invested because Devon is the father of her grandson Dominic Chancellor (River and rain Ware). She did not mention this but Devon is also involved with her daughter Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway).

Tucker called Devon who hung up on him but Abby is encouraging him to at least listen to what his father has to say. Fans of The Young and the Restless believe that at the end of all the game playing, there may be a reunion for Tucker and Devon as well as McCall and Ashley. In between the is no telling what Ms. Abbott will do as she is determined to reinforce at every turn that she owns her ex-husband. In the meantime, there may be trouble brewing after Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) finds out what his former wife has done so stay tuned.