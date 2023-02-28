Assistance is needed in locating missing Roanoke teenager Allanah Myers

Allanah Myers Photo by ArtiFox True Crime video

Roanoke's second missing teenager six weeks

WDBJ 7 is reporting that there is another missing teen in the Roanoke Valley this year. In January 17 year old Autistic teenager, Elijah Campbell went missing but was later found unharmed. Now six weeks later another teenager 16-year-old Allanah Myers cannot be located. Unlike Campbell where numerous details were given to the public and several sightings were reported prior to his safe return there is very little that has been revealed about Myers.

Roanoke Police say Allanah Myers, 16, has been reported missing after she was last reported seen in Roanoke February 25, 2023, wearing a black hoodie, green Ninja Turtle pajamas and black Crocs.Myers has a tattoo under her left eye.

The help of the public is being sought

This is not the first time Meyers has disappeared-in 2017 when she was 13 she was reported missing by WSET. At that time she was last seen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 leaving her home on Day Avenue, SW. It was later reported by WDBJ 7 spokesperson Caroline Myers that the 13-year-old had returned home but again no details were given but there is an update.

ArticFox True Crime has a video revealing that no Amber Alert has been issued for Allanah They did report that she is 5 feet tall with dyed blonde hair and weighs 200 lbs. Myers might be in need of the medication that was prescribed for her and ArticFox is asking everyone to share the video with the teenager's face on it. This way she will be recognized if anyone comes in contact with her. If you see Allanah Meyers please call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.