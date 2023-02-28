Apple+ TV offers Christmas programming every day of the year

Christmas every day Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Enjoy Christmas every day

If you are one of the earthly population who enjoys all things Christmas 24/7-365 this is your lucky day. Some of us really love Christmas and enjoy acknowledging the season of the birth of Christ all year round by keeping the tree and or decorations. We love it when our favorite television programs from the past air their holiday episodes and we long for memories from our childhoods. and now there is extra inspiration thanks to Apple+ TV. For a subscription of only $6.99 a month or $9.99 if you prefer commercial-free television. You can enjoy the popular classic A Charlie Brown Christmas, which was removed from network TV in 2020. Now it's available anytime you desire.

Apple+ TV also offers three lesser-known Peanuts holiday specials- It's Christmastime Again Charlie Brown, plus Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales and I want a Dog for Christmas Charlie Brown. are all available for viewing. You no longer have to wait until Christmas in July when retail stores have sales and certain television networks offer holiday programming. You can watch your favorites anytime you choose.

Apple+ TV also has a number of Christmas movies to choose from including A Christmas Story, and the sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, Among the other movies available are Last Christmas, Almost Christmas, The Grinch, and also Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. If keeping Christmas each day of the year is your cup of tea you can also join several Facebook groups that celebrate this most wonderful time of the year each and every day.