General Hospital Spoilers: Obrecht blames Liz and slaps her

Obrecht out for blood Photo by GH ABC screenshot

Obrecht has a new enemy

The actions of the missing Nikolas Cassadine ( Adam Haus) will continue to cause problems this week on General Hospital. A number of Port Charles residents will find themselves in hot water thanks to Pince Nik including Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) According to General Hospital Tea Ava Cassadine (Maura West) and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) will be on pins and needles at Wyndamere waiting to see what the PCPD uncovers as others back in town are dealing with the fallout.

On Monday Liz revealed that Victor Casadine (Charles Shaughnessy) cleaned up the North Tower of Wyndamere after finding out that Nikolas was holding Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) against her will. Port Charles" finest will be happy if they can use this to finally get something on Uncle Vic. Soap Opera Spy reveals that on Tuesday Obrecht will be on the warpath and demanding to know what Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton)is aware of that she is not.

Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that once Leisl finds out about Liz's confession she will slap her. This will naturally be a result of Obrecht believing that if Liz had revealed that Esme could not have been the Hook Killer the PCPD could have focused on the real murderer which means that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) would not have died. Both Liz and Carly Corinthos have guilt about Britt because Dr. Westbourne died saving Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Be sure to tune in Tuesday to watch the action on General Hospital.