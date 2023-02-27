General Hospital fans want the truth about Austin Gatlin Holt

What secrets is Austin hiding? Photo by GH spoilers video Youtube

GH fans desire answers about Austin

On social media, General Hospital fans are saying they want answers about Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth Howarth) that have been a long time coming. Viewers want to know what Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) is holding over his cousin and why Austin so quickly dropped his obsession with the Quartermain family. Those who watch the ABC soap are especially curious as to why Gatlin Holt has involved himself in the affairs of Ava Cassadine (Maura West).

Austin is now an accessory to the alleged murder of Nikolas Cassaine (Adam Huss). Nik once became jealous when he saw Ava and Austin talking at the Metro Court Bar and since then the duo has remained in each other's orbit. On Monday Ava convinced the doctor to unhook the tubes that were attached to him and leave General Hospital to accompany her to Spoon Island. Soaps in Depth says that on Tuesday the partners in crime will be frantically waiting as the PCPD search for Prince Nik.

General Hospital viewers are curious as to why the good doctor would forsake his oath to do no harm and assist Ava in hiding the body of a presumed dead Nikolas. Some spoilers say the Prince is dead as a doornail while others tease that he is alive and his body will be missing. Be sure to tune in Tuesday to find out if Ava and Austin are caught or if they get a temporary reprieve. Hopefully, soon the writers will bring forth the answers that fans want regarding Dr. Austin Gatlin Holt.