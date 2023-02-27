General Hospital Spoilers flip the script about the fate of Nikolas Casadine

Ava is in big trouble Photo by GH spoilers recap Youtube screenshot

Is Nikolas dead or alive?

Last week several General Hospital spoiler alerts suggested that Nikolas Cassadine Adam Huss) would be found really and truly most sincerely dead. It was reported that Ava Jerome (Maura West) was going to encourage Laura Collins (Genie Francis) in her belief that VIctor Cassasdine (Charles Shaughnessy) had murdered Prince Nik. Now the scripts is being flipped and giving hope to those who are hoping that Spencer Cassadine (Nikola Chaves) will not have to bear the burden of believing that he is at fault for his father's demise.

On Monday Ava told Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) to take out his tubes and check himself out of GH because the Port Charles Police Department was about to descend on Spoon Island. General Hospital Blog is suggesting that when Ava and Austin go to the location where they placed the body of the Cassadine Prince he will be gone.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and Detective Bennett (Kendrick Cross) begin their search on spoon island. Recent General Hospital rumors claim the two detectives make a discovery on the premises. In their investigation, Bennett and Falconeri stumble upon a locked door near the Wyndemere stables.

What's behind the locked stable door?

General Hospital blog did a poll and 63% of respondents thus far believe Nikolas has escaped. A preview shows Laura telling Victor that the PCPD is looking for her son but it's not clear it she suspects foul play or is simply informing him about his nephew. Celeb Dirty Laundry says that Ava and Austin will be frantic to cover their tracks and that things are not what they seem.

Is Nikolas dead or did he escape? Could he be deceased and someone moved the body to toy with Ava? What happened to the servant who was helping Nik keep Esme n the North Tower and could he have seen something incriminating? The answer is to not take any of the spoilers as the Gospel truth and stay tuned to find out what actually happened to the body of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.