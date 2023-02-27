Personality masking behavior can have a negative effect on family and friends

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI8ne_0l1XzSCA00
Personality maskingPhoto byVarious artists Youtube screenshot

Masking comes in different forms

Everyone has a place and space where they relax and let their hair down but a segment of the population goes a bit above and beyond. These people go exceedingly above and beyond in presenting a certain way in public settings but are only masking on how they really feel. When they are around select family and or friends however their actions are disturbing and it seem as though they are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

There are varied definitions related to the behavior of masking and it is most often associated with ADHD or Autism which you can read about in detail by clicking on the highlighted links. This article will discuss the ramifications on those who witness the negative actions and attitudes when the masks are removed. Behaviors that many of us have been told were a result of someone being a functioning alcoholic or substance use abuser is a way that this disorder can be understood.

You may know someone or perhaps you yourself have been able to go to work, church, and family functions, or community events without anyone detecting a problem. When that person returned home, however, parents, siblings andor other relatives received the raw end of the deal by witnessing actions that the world never saw. Think of an individual who holds their peace during a corporate meeting but gets in the breakroom away from the supervisor and rants or someone who keep their work space immaculate but when you visit their home uinnanounced it looks like an episode of Hoarders.

Family and friends can be negatively affected

Individuals who mask their behavior take on a public persona because they fear others may not approve of who they really are. They will say and do all the right things until they return home and sometimes their actions can borderline being psycotic. We have all heard of the educator, preacher or deacon who is beloved in the community and workplace but was beating his wife and or children behind closed doors and everyone was shocked. There are also people who mask their personalities who terrorize relatives or housemates when things don't go their way.

Those who are skilled at personality masking could be happy one moment and then are triggeredby something that you might consider insignificant and begin screaming and yelling, cursing, throwing things or hitting walls. You may know someone who works hard and never misses a day on the job but as soon as they are home they pull out the liquor, the crack pipe or whatever their drug of choice might be right in front of you as if your presence does not matter. They might immediately sober up however if there was a knock on the door. Once the visitor is gone they begin their behavior again and it might include screaming and or cursing at you.

What can be done?

These individuals have learned to mask their true self around others but have no shame in allowing you to see them at their worst.You may be perplexed, feel disrepsected or become annoyed and see this as because this behavior sends a very clear message. If says the individual cares so much about what others think of them they are willing to put extra effort into coming across as being socially acceptable but don't care how their negativity affects you. Someone masking ADHD or Autism might simply be ashamed of how they present in public but feel comfortable enough around you to just be themselves.

Others might realize they are different depending on the audience but are uanbleor unwilling to do better around those they offended. You might be saying to yourself "How dare this person disrepsect me while seeming to bend over backward to please others." Maskers often will argue with you or put you down in front of others as if they feed off of an audience. They also don't seem to care how their harsh words or actions are viewed by those for whom they have removed their mask.

There is a lot of information on the Internet on how someone who mask their personality can come to terms with themselves but there is nothing to help those who suffer the consequences of the negative behavior. Hard decision might have to be made such as seperte living spaces so seek mental health couceling for yourself and get some answers. Perhaps in time professionals will come up with some helpful tips for those who live with people who are personality masking but at least for now you have a label as an explanation for what you have been dealing with and you know you are not alone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Personality masking# Personality maskers# Autism personality masking# ADHD personality masking

Comments / 0

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
51K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Frogmore Cottage details: The gift that Prince Harry and Megan Markle never owned

Queen Elizabeth II "gifted" Frogmore Cottage to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as a wedding present but they did not own the house free and clear. They were paying rent on the home and property until March 2021 and now King Charles IIIhas evicted them. In America, if someone is given a house and or property the deed is registered in the name of the new owners which means they have full control. The person who bestowed the gift no longer has any rights where that property is concerned but things are obviously a bit different when it comes to the royal family.

Read full story
5 comments

BODYARMOR may be a good source of potassium

BODYARMOUR helps with hydration and potassium levels. Baby boomers are a generation who desire natural ways to remain youthful and healthy and it's always best to obtain nutrition from the foods we eat. One necessary nutrient that can be zapped by poor nutrition and even prescription meds is potassium which can be found in many vegetables and fruits. Not having enough of this mineral in our systems can wreak havoc because it is necessary for every fiber of our being. One sport drink that may be helpful is BODYARMOR which separates itself from similar beverages because of the level of potassium and other nutrients.

Read full story

Where will Sarah Ferguson reside now that Prince Andrew has been kicked out of their home?

In the midst of the shocking move by King Charles III who is making Prince Andrew leave his royal residence no one mentioned what will happen to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. King Charles III is said to be streamlining his monarchy and has evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. Royal sources say that Andrew is being forced to leave and is being told he must reside at Frogmore.

Read full story
1 comments

Poinsettia plants can last all year and purify the air

Your Poinsettia has benefits you may not be aware of. Perhaps you had a Poinsettia or 2 for Christmas and now notice that it is changing. If the leaves are turning green and not dying you might be able to keep your plant until the next holiday season because there are some benefits you might enjoy. Usually, by March my Poinsettias are dead and gone and do not reappear the following season but the leaves on two I have now are green but not dead.

Read full story

King Charles III and Prince William seem to be making calculated moves to get revenge on Prince Harry

Is King Charles out for revenge with the support of Prince WIlliam. When it comes to the roayl family and how they really feel about Prince Harry the narrative changes several times a day depending on which news outlets and sources are reporting. Initially, there was silence from the place after Spare was published and then came news that the King wanted to reconcile with his youngest son and desired to see him and Meghan Markle attend the May 6 coronation. Now if current reports are accurate it was only a show and King Charles II and Prince William are out for revenge.

Read full story
83 comments
Virginia State

Virginia will now recognize business licenses from other states thanks to a new law

Those who move to Virginia from other states who are self-employed in certain professions often hit a snag in the Commonwealth. They found that their business license was not recognized and they had to spend time and money to be relicensed all the while not being able to work in their chosen profession. The Stae of Virginia has made a significant change and will now accept the licenses of businessmen and women in specific professions from other states.

Read full story
1 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Mason blackmails Austin as Ava confides in Sonny

General Hospital has a mystery that fans are eager to figure out but answers may not come soon. Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey) has one mission and he is determined to carry it out. He was sent to Port Charles to retrieve Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) and will do everything in his power to see that it happens. On the night that Ava Jerome (Maura West) hit Nikolas Cassadine ( ) over the head, Austin showed up at Wyndamere to warn her that his cousin was headed her way, In all the excitement of hiding the body of Prince Nik Austin seemed to forget about Mason but General Hospital fans did not.

Read full story

Soap vets Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison team up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Cameron Mathison and Allison Sweeney are back together again. Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are beloved soap vets who have worked together on Hallmark. Sweeney is well known as Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives where she continues to pop back in from time to time. Mathison portrayed Ryan Lavery on One Live to Live and currently has the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the duo has teamed up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Read full story
1 comments

Lecrae and Antonio Banderas will star in a new holiday Nativity musical

New holiday musical stars Lecrae and Antonio Banderas. Christian rapper Lecrae and actor Antonio Banderas are preparing to star in a new holiday musical about the Nativity of Jesus. The project is being produced by Monarch Media off the coast of Spain and a scheduled release date of November 10 has been given.

Read full story

King Charles is settling accounts with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew prior to his May 6 coronation

Is King Charles punishing Andrew and cutting ties wit Harry?. King Charles is making some tough decisions as his coronation nears and he honors his promise to streamline the monarchy. Royal sources indicate that he is settling his accounts so to speak regarding Prince Andrew and Prince Harry whose actions have embarrassed the House of Windsor.Page Six and other news outlets reported on Wednesday that the Kinghad evicted Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage which was a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Read full story
59 comments

Adam Huss comments leave General Hospital fans asking more questions about Nikolas Cassadine

Huss announced that he had wrapped up his time on General Hospital but on Tuesday he was shown as Nikolas Cassadine lying in bed with a breathing tube. Fans became excited that the Cassadine Prince was not dead but Soaps In Depth revealed on March 3 that Huss said he would gladly return to GH if asked. Could it be that the scene on Tuesday was actually his last time portraying Prince Nik rather than his coming back to the show?

Read full story

CeCe Winans raises awareness about the lyrics to the song "I'm Every Woman"

CeCe Winans turned down a chance to sing with Whitney Houston. The hit song "I'm Every Woman" was written for Chaka Khan in 1978 by the dynamic duo of Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson who met in church and identified as Christians. In 1992 Whitney Houston did a remake of the single and gospel artist CeCe Winans is now revealing three decades later that Houston asked her to sing on the track and she refused because of the lyrics.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Why are so many Roanoke young adults stuck in a time warp with sagging pants?

The fashion trend of sagging pants became popular in the 1990s and while it seems to be less prevalent in other locations in the US wearing pants below the buttocks continues for many younger individuals in the Roanoke Valley. A few weeks back I saw a young man enter a convenience store with his jeans down and his entire backside showing. He was wearing underwear with Calvin Klein written across the top and I wondered why? I also have seen several women wearing men's boxers which are exposed when their sweatpants hang low while and again wonder why this style does not go away.

Read full story
59 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis hits rock bottom and Jeremy takes advantage

On Friday's episode of The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Staford) finally hit rock bottom while at Society. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) show up and realize their good friend is drunk and spinning out of control. Phyllis has been crying, her mascara is running and she told the bartender to keep them coming. She refused food and would not listen to anything that Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) had to say when they showed up.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Oyster harvest is expected to have a record increase this year

Between 1980 and 2010 Virginia’s oyster population declined by about 70 percent as a result of overharvesting and two diseases Dermo and MSX, which began in the 1950s and1960s. Now, the oyster harvest is finally showing signs of recovery and in January the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved extensions for the oyster season in sections of the James and Rappahannock Rivers. Now the VMRC is extending the season again by two weeks in March and April in portions of Virginia waterways where the oyster population is high.

Read full story
1 comments

Bo-Hope- and Harris return to Days of Our Lives in mid March

Meghan Hathaway Days of Our Lives fans have been waiting and hoping for years that Peter Reckel and Kristen Alphonso would reprise their roles as Bo and Hope Brady. Soaps In Depth is reporting that the duo along with Steve Burton (Harris Michaels) will show up in mid-March. A date of the 16th had been given but Burton revealed on his Podcast That's Awesome with Steve &Bradford that his character will return on the 20th.

Read full story
1 comments

Special dates and events in the month of March

The Month of March is filled with interesting facts. When a new month comes in it's like a fresh beginning and some people enjoy researching and learning fun facts that they may previously not have been aware of. March is the third month of our current calendar year and was named for Mars the Roman god of war. This month is best known for the winds that used to blow so violently but now seem tamer.

Read full story

Could King Charles II be setting Prince Harry and Meghan up to refuse his invitation?

Is King Charles setting up Meghan and Harry to take a fall?. King Charles II has officially evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. The couple was given this home by Queen Elizabeth II when they married and many may have assumed that they had ownership but the King's actions indicate they did not. In a balanced look at the situation, the house is not being used for the purpose which the Queen desired which was to give the Sussexes their own spot on the palace grounds.

Read full story
25 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been officially evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Washington Post has an article titled Harry and Meghan asked to vacate Frogmore which sounds a bit strange since they have been living in the US for 3 years. Queen Elizabeth II gifted the cottage to the Sussexes when they married in 2019 and while they have been in the United States Princess Eugenie and her family resided there until December. Stories broke on Wednesday that King Charles II was going to evict his son and daughter-in-law and place Prince Andrew in the home and now there has been official confirmation.

Read full story
8 comments

Amanda returns to The Young and the Restless to help Lily fight Devon in court

There is an old saying that revenge is a dish that's best served cold and on The Young and the Restless Devon Hamilton is about to get his just desserts. Soaps.com is reporting that Mishael Morgan will soon return as Amanda Sinclair and faceoff with her ex in court beside Lily Winters (Christel Khalil. Amanda left Genoa City soon after she caught Devon and Abby Newman (Mellissa Ordway) together. She returned to Virginia to care for her mother but now she is back and Devon could be in trouble.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy