Personality masking behavior can have a negative effect on family and friends

Masking comes in different forms

Everyone has a place and space where they relax and let their hair down but a segment of the population goes a bit above and beyond. These people go exceedingly above and beyond in presenting a certain way in public settings but are only masking on how they really feel. When they are around select family and or friends however their actions are disturbing and it seem as though they are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

There are varied definitions related to the behavior of masking and it is most often associated with ADHD or Autism which you can read about in detail by clicking on the highlighted links. This article will discuss the ramifications on those who witness the negative actions and attitudes when the masks are removed. Behaviors that many of us have been told were a result of someone being a functioning alcoholic or substance use abuser is a way that this disorder can be understood.

You may know someone or perhaps you yourself have been able to go to work, church, and family functions, or community events without anyone detecting a problem. When that person returned home, however, parents, siblings andor other relatives received the raw end of the deal by witnessing actions that the world never saw. Think of an individual who holds their peace during a corporate meeting but gets in the breakroom away from the supervisor and rants or someone who keep their work space immaculate but when you visit their home uinnanounced it looks like an episode of Hoarders.

Family and friends can be negatively affected

Individuals who mask their behavior take on a public persona because they fear others may not approve of who they really are. They will say and do all the right things until they return home and sometimes their actions can borderline being psycotic. We have all heard of the educator, preacher or deacon who is beloved in the community and workplace but was beating his wife and or children behind closed doors and everyone was shocked. There are also people who mask their personalities who terrorize relatives or housemates when things don't go their way.

Those who are skilled at personality masking could be happy one moment and then are triggeredby something that you might consider insignificant and begin screaming and yelling, cursing, throwing things or hitting walls. You may know someone who works hard and never misses a day on the job but as soon as they are home they pull out the liquor, the crack pipe or whatever their drug of choice might be right in front of you as if your presence does not matter. They might immediately sober up however if there was a knock on the door. Once the visitor is gone they begin their behavior again and it might include screaming and or cursing at you.

What can be done?

These individuals have learned to mask their true self around others but have no shame in allowing you to see them at their worst.You may be perplexed, feel disrepsected or become annoyed and see this as because this behavior sends a very clear message. If says the individual cares so much about what others think of them they are willing to put extra effort into coming across as being socially acceptable but don't care how their negativity affects you. Someone masking ADHD or Autism might simply be ashamed of how they present in public but feel comfortable enough around you to just be themselves.

Others might realize they are different depending on the audience but are uanbleor unwilling to do better around those they offended. You might be saying to yourself "How dare this person disrepsect me while seeming to bend over backward to please others." Maskers often will argue with you or put you down in front of others as if they feed off of an audience. They also don't seem to care how their harsh words or actions are viewed by those for whom they have removed their mask.

There is a lot of information on the Internet on how someone who mask their personality can come to terms with themselves but there is nothing to help those who suffer the consequences of the negative behavior. Hard decision might have to be made such as seperte living spaces so seek mental health couceling for yourself and get some answers. Perhaps in time professionals will come up with some helpful tips for those who live with people who are personality masking but at least for now you have a label as an explanation for what you have been dealing with and you know you are not alone.