Josiah Henson the real Uncle Tom was a hero not a sellout

Josiah Henson the real Uncle Tom Photo by Youtube screenshot McMedia

Uncle Tom has been misused over the centuries

I first heard "Uncle Tom" in Junior High School in 1971 referencing Black students who chose to associate with Whites more than their own race. These words have various connotations and are often ascribed to African American politicians and preachers who are considered sellouts and subservient to white people in power. Someone may be called an Uncle Tom because they make deals with local, state, or city governments that seem to line their pockets with money at the expense of black communities.

To put it in layman's terms being a "Tommy" is to some Blacks the equivalent of what a Ni**er lover is to some Whites-a race traitor. Harriet Beecher Stowe is responsible for the name because she wrote the fictitious book Uncle Tom's Cabin which was loosely based on the life of Josiah Henson. Stowe read Henson's 1848 biography Life of Josiah Henson A Former Slave and borrowed heavily from it. Her 1852 anti-slavery novel became an instant bestseller and in 1927 the film Uncle Tom's Cabin was released.

Authors and columnists rushed to defend their romantic and chivalric southern ideals from this Yankee onslaught, arguing that Stowe’s writing was nothing more than sectarian propaganda.

Henson shares the brutality of slavery and Tom, like Josiah, was ripped away from his family as a child. There were people in America who did not want the world to know that slave masters brutally beat and sometimes killed their "property" raped slave women and separated families. In order to downplay the atrocities of what had been written Tom was changed from a hero into a buffoon.

Tom's character was destroyed and people bought into it

After the publication of Stowe’s novel, theater owners adapted the story for the stage, producing “Tom shows,” better known as “minstrel shows” that inverted version the novel’s plot. Played by white men in blackface, Tom was a caricature, an old hunchback with poor English who would happily sell out his own race to curry favor with his owner. Even though the novel was the best-selling book of the century, considerably more people saw one of these racist performances than read the book. That perversion of the name “Uncle Tom,” has stuck ever since.

From that day until this Americans both Black and White have bought into the false narrative and passed down the name "Uncle Tom" and carried the misinformation through the centuries. You can purchase and read Life of Josiah Henson: Formerly A Slave and Uncle Tom's Cabin by clicking on these links.