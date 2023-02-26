Is Portia too old to have a baby with Curtis on General Hospital?

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ognsQ_0l0LHWEJ00
Could Portia already be expecting a baby?Photo byLMMN Youtube screenshot

Does age really matter?

The Beautiful Brooke Kerr who portrays Portia Ashford on General Hospital is 49 in real-time but looks much younger. On-screen, Portia and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) have been talking about having a child of their own. While there are some women in their late 40s and early 50s who give birth most females are in some part of menopause at this stage of life. I have even read stories of women who had children in their teens and were great-grandmothers by the time they were in their remind 40's so life is different for everyone.

Many women watching GH are saying on social media this is a ridiculous storyline because they all began experiencing menopause on average in their mid-40s and do not believe Portia should have a child. Soap operas are fantasy and storylines can stretch the boundaries of reality but in real time several famous females have successfully given birth in their older years.

Portia's fate might already have been determined

Janet Jackson had a baby boy at 50 and Da Brat is 48 and expecting her first child but soap fans just have certain things they say absolutely unequivocally "No" to and this is one of that situations. Even though many women feel this way there are some who think Portia and Curtis having a child of their own would be a great idea.

Some General Hospital fans are saying on social media that they hope Portia is already pregnant and the new baby will get her and Curtis back together. Laura Wright is 52 and her GH character Carly Corinthos gave birth to her daughter Donna a few years back so there is a possibility that Portia could give Trina Robinsons (Tabyanna Ali) a little brother or sister. If Portia is not already expecting the chances are slim that she and Curtis will reunite any time soon and make a new baby.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# General Hospital Spoilers# Curtis and Portia

Comments / 1

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
51K followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

BODYARMOR may be a good source of potassium

BODYARMOUR helps with hydration and potassium levels. Baby boomers are a generation who desire natural ways to remain youthful and healthy and it's always best to obtain nutrition from the foods we eat. One necessary nutrient that can be zapped by poor nutrition and even prescription meds is potassium which can be found in many vegetables and fruits. Not having enough of this mineral in our systems can wreak havoc because it is necessary for every fiber of our being. One sport drink that may be helpful is BODYARMOR which separates itself from similar beverages because of the level of potassium and other nutrients.

Read full story

Poinsettia plants can last all year and purify the air

Your Poinsettia has benefits you may not be aware of. Perhaps you had a Poinsettia or 2 for Christmas and now notice that it is changing. If the leaves are turning green and not dying you might be able to keep your plant until the next holiday season because there are some benefits you might enjoy. Usually, by March my Poinsettias are dead and gone and do not reappear the following season but the leaves on two I have now are green but not dead.

Read full story

King Charles III and Prince William seem to be making calculated moves to get revenge on Prince Harry

Is King Charles out for revenge with the support of Prince WIlliam. When it comes to the roayl family and how they really feel about Prince Harry the narrative changes several times a day depending on which news outlets and sources are reporting. Initially, there was silence from the place after Spare was published and then came news that the King wanted to reconcile with his youngest son and desired to see him and Meghan Markle attend the May 6 coronation. Now if current reports are accurate it was only a show and King Charles II and Prince William are out for revenge.

Read full story
39 comments
Virginia State

Virginia will now recognize business licenses from other states thanks to a new law

Those who move to Virginia from other states who are self-employed in certain professions often hit a snag in the Commonwealth. They found that their business license was not recognized and they had to spend time and money to be relicensed all the while not being able to work in their chosen profession. The Stae of Virginia has made a significant change and will now accept the licenses of businessmen and women in specific professions from other states.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap vets Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison team up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Cameron Mathison and Allison Sweeney are back together again. Allison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are beloved soap vets who have worked together on Hallmark. Sweeney is well known as Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives where she continues to pop back in from time to time. Mathison portrayed Ryan Lavery on One Live to Live and currently has the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital. Soaps in Depth is reporting that the duo has teamed up again for Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Read full story
1 comments

King Charles is settling accounts with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew prior to his May 6 coronation

Is King Charles punishing Andrew and cutting ties wit Harry?. King Charles is making some tough decisions as his coronation nears and he honors his promise to streamline the monarchy. Royal sources indicate that he is settling his accounts so to speak regarding Prince Andrew and Prince Harry whose actions have embarrassed the House of Windsor.Page Six and other news outlets reported on Wednesday that the Kinghad evicted Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage which was a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Read full story
53 comments

Adam Huss comments leave General Hospital fans asking more questions about Nikolas Cassadine

Huss announced that he had wrapped up his time on General Hospital but on Tuesday he was shown as Nikolas Cassadine lying in bed with a breathing tube. Fans became excited that the Cassadine Prince was not dead but Soaps In Depth revealed on March 3 that Huss said he would gladly return to GH if asked. Could it be that the scene on Tuesday was actually his last time portraying Prince Nik rather than his coming back to the show?

Read full story

CeCe Winans raises awareness about the lyrics to the song "I'm Every Woman"

CeCe Winans turned down a chance to sing with Whitney Houston. The hit song "I'm Every Woman" was written for Chaka Khan in 1978 by the dynamic duo of Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson who met in church and identified as Christians. In 1992 Whitney Houston did a remake of the single and gospel artist CeCe Winans is now revealing three decades later that Houston asked her to sing on the track and she refused because of the lyrics.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Why are so many Roanoke young adults stuck in a time warp with sagging pants?

The fashion trend of sagging pants became popular in the 1990s and while it seems to be less prevalent in other locations in the US wearing pants below the buttocks continues for many younger individuals in the Roanoke Valley. A few weeks back I saw a young man enter a convenience store with his jeans down and his entire backside showing. He was wearing underwear with Calvin Klein written across the top and I wondered why? I also have seen several women wearing men's boxers which are exposed when their sweatpants hang low while and again wonder why this style does not go away.

Read full story
42 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis hits rock bottom and Jeremy takes advantage

On Friday's episode of The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Staford) finally hit rock bottom while at Society. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) show up and realize their good friend is drunk and spinning out of control. Phyllis has been crying, her mascara is running and she told the bartender to keep them coming. She refused food and would not listen to anything that Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E Bregman) had to say when they showed up.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Oyster harvest is expected to have a record increase this year

Between 1980 and 2010 Virginia’s oyster population declined by about 70 percent as a result of overharvesting and two diseases Dermo and MSX, which began in the 1950s and1960s. Now, the oyster harvest is finally showing signs of recovery and in January the Virginia Marine Resources Commission approved extensions for the oyster season in sections of the James and Rappahannock Rivers. Now the VMRC is extending the season again by two weeks in March and April in portions of Virginia waterways where the oyster population is high.

Read full story
1 comments

Bo-Hope- and Harris return to Days of Our Lives in mid March

Meghan Hathaway Days of Our Lives fans have been waiting and hoping for years that Peter Reckel and Kristen Alphonso would reprise their roles as Bo and Hope Brady. Soaps In Depth is reporting that the duo along with Steve Burton (Harris Michaels) will show up in mid-March. A date of the 16th had been given but Burton revealed on his Podcast That's Awesome with Steve &Bradford that his character will return on the 20th.

Read full story
1 comments

Special dates and events in the month of March

The Month of March is filled with interesting facts. When a new month comes in it's like a fresh beginning and some people enjoy researching and learning fun facts that they may previously not have been aware of. March is the third month of our current calendar year and was named for Mars the Roman god of war. This month is best known for the winds that used to blow so violently but now seem tamer.

Read full story

Could King Charles II be setting Prince Harry and Meghan up to refuse his invitation?

Is King Charles setting up Meghan and Harry to take a fall?. King Charles II has officially evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. The couple was given this home by Queen Elizabeth II when they married and many may have assumed that they had ownership but the King's actions indicate they did not. In a balanced look at the situation, the house is not being used for the purpose which the Queen desired which was to give the Sussexes their own spot on the palace grounds.

Read full story
23 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been officially evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Washington Post has an article titled Harry and Meghan asked to vacate Frogmore which sounds a bit strange since they have been living in the US for 3 years. Queen Elizabeth II gifted the cottage to the Sussexes when they married in 2019 and while they have been in the United States Princess Eugenie and her family resided there until December. Stories broke on Wednesday that King Charles II was going to evict his son and daughter-in-law and place Prince Andrew in the home and now there has been official confirmation.

Read full story
8 comments

Amanda returns to The Young and the Restless to help Lily fight Devon in court

There is an old saying that revenge is a dish that's best served cold and on The Young and the Restless Devon Hamilton is about to get his just desserts. Soaps.com is reporting that Mishael Morgan will soon return as Amanda Sinclair and faceoff with her ex in court beside Lily Winters (Christel Khalil. Amanda left Genoa City soon after she caught Devon and Abby Newman (Mellissa Ordway) together. She returned to Virginia to care for her mother but now she is back and Devon could be in trouble.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria Audra and Ashley try to run Genoa City

Fans of The Young and the Restless have noticed that three women in Genoa City have agendas they desire to carry out. and seem to want to dominate anyone in their way. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) has forgotten all about her obsession with Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and has moved on to bigger and better things. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) seem to be taking over the family feuds in place of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman ( Eric Braeden).

Read full story

General Hospital fans have questions about Nikolas Cassadine and Adam Huss

The plot thickened at the end of Wednesday's General Hospital episode when Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) was shown lying in a hospital bed on life support. Mason Gatlin was standing nearby talking to an unknown individual on the telephone. This raises a lot of questions regarding the character, and his portrayer, as well as for Mason and Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth).

Read full story
2 comments

General Hospital fans have been duped about Adam Huss as Nikolas

On February 7 Soaps.com reported a goodbye message to General Hospital fans from Adam Huss who had been portraying Nikolas Cassadine since Marcus Coloma's contract ended. Spoiler alerts for the soap went back and forth from saying the PCPD would announce the death of the Cassadine Prince to suggesting that he was not dead and had gotten away. At the end of Wednesday's episode viewers saw that Prince Nik was alive and on life support and being cared for by creepy Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey).

Read full story
11 comments

National Women's History Month salute to Roanoker Kiesha Preston who is making new history

In 1987 March was chosen as National Women's History Month in perpetuity. Every year during the third month a special Presidential Proclamation is issued that honors the extraordinary achievements of American women past and present. In the Star City of the South, Kiesha Preston a native Roanoker has been working tirelessly in spite of being a divorced single mother for the benefit of the least of these among us and she especially champions the causes of women.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy