Is Portia too old to have a baby with Curtis on General Hospital?

Could Portia already be expecting a baby? Photo by LMMN Youtube screenshot

Does age really matter?

The Beautiful Brooke Kerr who portrays Portia Ashford on General Hospital is 49 in real-time but looks much younger. On-screen, Portia and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) have been talking about having a child of their own. While there are some women in their late 40s and early 50s who give birth most females are in some part of menopause at this stage of life. I have even read stories of women who had children in their teens and were great-grandmothers by the time they were in their remind 40's so life is different for everyone.

Many women watching GH are saying on social media this is a ridiculous storyline because they all began experiencing menopause on average in their mid-40s and do not believe Portia should have a child. Soap operas are fantasy and storylines can stretch the boundaries of reality but in real time several famous females have successfully given birth in their older years.

Portia's fate might already have been determined

Janet Jackson had a baby boy at 50 and Da Brat is 48 and expecting her first child but soap fans just have certain things they say absolutely unequivocally "No" to and this is one of that situations. Even though many women feel this way there are some who think Portia and Curtis having a child of their own would be a great idea.

Some General Hospital fans are saying on social media that they hope Portia is already pregnant and the new baby will get her and Curtis back together. Laura Wright is 52 and her GH character Carly Corinthos gave birth to her daughter Donna a few years back so there is a possibility that Portia could give Trina Robinsons (Tabyanna Ali) a little brother or sister. If Portia is not already expecting the chances are slim that she and Curtis will reunite any time soon and make a new baby.