The Young and the Restless Monday Spoilers: Audra and Ashley reveal their true motives to Tucker

Audra is playing both sides Photo by Y&R video screenshot CBS

Audra is looking out for number one

Monday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) continue their game of cat and mouse. Audra visits Tucker in his hotel room and he says he is disappointed that she is trying to gain information from him for the Newmans. Charles taunts Tucker about going from a man in charge to being under the thumb of whoever is pulling his purse strings.

When he accuses her of spying for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) Audra admits that she can play both sides of the fence and asks if McCall knows who purchased his debt but he pretends he has no clue. Audra also admits that she is basically looking out for herself and not for the best interests of the Newmans or Tucker.

Ashley divulges part of her plan for Tucker

Meanwhile, Ashly Abbott ( Eileen Davidson) is planning on her long game of making Tucker jump through hoops because she owns him. She assures Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) that she is in control and not falling for Tucker's lies. Later Ashley shows up in McCall's suite and asks if he is nervous about his situation and he admits he is a little bit and adds that he is ready to let go of McCall Unlimited 100% because it is his past.

When he tells Ashley that Victoria is blowing up his phone she tells him not to sell to Vicki but to sell to his son. Tucker looks stunned but he will probably go along with what Ashley is saying because as Audra pointed out she is holding the purse strings. Be sure to tune in Monday to The Young and the Restless and watch Tucker get caught up in mind games with both Audra and Ashley.