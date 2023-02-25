Learn to love Cilantro on International I Hate Coriander Day

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qr6zn_0kz1jqQb00
Coriander plantPhoto byTerrace gardening at home Youtube screenshot

You might want to reconsider hating coriander

I was blessed today to be given 5 bottles of spices because someone was moving and did not desire to take everything with them. One bottle was Cilantro which is the Spanish name for Coriander. A coincidence is that today February 24 is International I Hate Coriander Day. The reason for this worldwide day to express disdain for the herb is that a survey indicated that a lot of people said tastes like soap. Having gotten that out of the way let's take a look at what some of the benefits are proposed to me.

Cilantro is said to have heart-healthy benefits but there is no actual proof except word of mouth. Please keep in mind that just because the Food and Drug Administration has not given an OK on an herb does not mean that it is ineffective. The FDA was set up to monitor prescription drugs so they are not regulating spices.

Researchers have found that cilantro may provide health benefits in the form of reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and seizure severity, as well as raising energy levels and healthy hair and skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D6bg_0kz1jqQb00
CilantroPhoto byEasy peasy gardening Youtube screenshot

Cilantro has many uses

According to Healthline Coriander is mainly used in international dishes-Indian, Middle Eastern, and Asian meals like curries and masalas and also in soups and salsas. Coriander leaves are most often used whole, but the seeds are dried or ground from the Coriandrum sativum plant, and is related to "parsley, carrots, and celery.."

In the United States, Coriandrum sativum seeds are called coriander, while its leaves are called cilantro. In other parts of the world, they’re called coriander seeds and coriander leaves. The plant is also known as Chinese parsley.

Coriander has antioxidants that have been shown to fight inflammation and may protect against these diseases like Parkinsons and may also improve mental health by managing anxiety. Cilantro is also said to promote healthy digestion and the seeds extracts, and oils may lower blood sugar and prevent type 2 diabetes. If you have low blood sugar or take diabetes medication you should practice caution with this herb because it’s effective in reducing blood sugar might cause your number to drop too low.

Coriander extract also acts as a diuretic and helps your body flush out excess sodium and water. This may lower your blood pressure and cholesterol which benefits your heart. Some research indicates that coriander may help lower cholesterol and that in people in nations where this herb is eaten in large amounts, the residents exhibit better heart health. Keep this in mind next year regarding Cilantro when International I Hate Coriander Day rolls around.

