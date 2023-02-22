Melatonin may have an unusual side effect

Melatonin may have an unexpected side effect Photo by CBS New York video screenshot

Melatonin may affect some differently than others

Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the circadian rhythm which are physical, mental, and behavioral patterns during a 24-hour period of time. Melatonin supplements are supposed to assist you in sleeping through the night but there can be side effects of this "natural supplement" although the risk is said to be minimal.

Melatonin is generally well tolerated, and it has a low potential for abuse and no significant withdrawal effects.However, side effects may include residual daytime sedation, irritability, restlessness, abnormal dreams, anxiety, nausea, and diarrhea. Although melatonin is usually considered safer than benzodiazepines, an increased fracture risk has recently been reported with this drug, and caution should be advised for elderly patients at risk for falls.

An interesting side effect

I experienced what I consider to be an unusual side effect when I used melatonin once during the daytime and was not trying to fall asleep right away. There are times when I have taken cold or allergy medication with antihistamines that have caused me to feel drowsy but I can tell when it is coming on and adjust myself by lying down. I expected the same results from melatonin but my experience was very different.

When I used melatonin just before bed I would have a good night of sleep but never felt myself drifting off to sleep. I would wake up and realize that I had slept through the night. One day I took melatonin in the afternoon but did not lie down. About an hour later as I was walking it felt as though weights were on my legs. I was moving slowly and my arms and legs felt as if they were dragging but I never felt drowsy, sleepy, or tired as with the antihistamines.

Once I sat down the feeling of heaviness subsided but I did not go to sleep. I no longer utilize melatonin but decided to share this in the event that someone else might have experienced the same thing. Melatonin is not a long-term solution so please keep this in mind.