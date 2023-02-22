Mac has ended Ryan but the saga is long from over

Ryan Chamberlain is dead Photo by Reality show video screenshot

Ryan's death is only the beginning of sorrow on General Hospital

General Hospital is really going all out for the 60th anniversary with the alleged killing of Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) by Mac Scorpio (John J York). After being shot Ryan raised up for a moment and said to Mac "It had to be you." He was taken away in a body bag so it's safe to say this time he is really gone but his demented legacy continues.

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) was at Wyndamere screaming from the dual pain of labor and from Heather Webber's (Alley Mills) revelation that they are mother and daughter. Esme's newborn son will carry the DNA of the two most psychotic grandparents in Port Charles as well as have her for a mother. There is also the fact that this child will have the additional drama of the curse of being a Cassadine

Port Charles residents will continue to suffer because of Ryan

When Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) had his first glimpse of his little brother he remarked that the baby looked like a Cassadine. Esme insisted she is no longer the person she used to be so will Spencer drop his attempts to gain custody of the child?

Kevin Collins (Lindstrom) told Mack that he could feel that his twin was really dead this time as Mack said he had no choice but to kill him. Kevin unzipped the body bag and referred to Ryan as his brother as Felicia offered comfort because the two were siblings. Dr. Chamberlain takes to his grave the secret that Ava Cassadine ( Maura West) killed Nikolas Casadine (Adam Huss) and at General Hospital she was frantic to get to Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) because they need to dispose of the body.

Some General Hospital fans continue to believe that Nik is alive and has escaped but spoilers suggest Mac will make a gruesome discovery or that Spencer will find the corpse of his dead father. Ryan might be dead but the aftermath of his crimes and everyone connected to him will deal with repercussions from his final night for a long time to come.