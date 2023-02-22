The Last Supper images of Jesus and His disciples may not be based on fact

The Last Supper of Christ-a more accurate depiction. Photo by Jesus film Youtube screenshot

The Last Supper portrait may be an error

The final day of Mardi Gras which is Fat Tuesday when there is a feast because for the next 40 days, there will be fasting. The day after Fat Tuesday is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent which leads to observing the Crucifixion of Christ and His Resurrection. An image that many have come to associate with the final night in the life of Jesus is Leonardo Davinci's painting of The Last Supper but some scholars say the picture is in error and does not accurately depict what took place on that fateful night.

According to Live Science, the images Davinci created over 1400 years after the Resurrection shows Jesus sitting at a table with his followers seated on each side is not in keeping with the way people at during that day and time. Two Italian archeologists have determined that Christ and His disciples probably were reclining as they ate and seated on cushions or pillows.

Jesus and His last meal Photo by The Jesus film Youtube screenshot

Experts have researched the facts

When the hour [for the meal] had come, Jesus reclined at the table and the apostles with Him. Luke 22: 14 Amplified Bible

The scholars who have researched this issue also say Davinci's painting does not allow for the space for Jesus to have washed His disciples' feet and God's Word points out that it is daytime in the image of The Last Supper and Christ and His followers ate their last meal at night. This information opposes decades of tradition but will be appreciated by those who value truth and accuracy.