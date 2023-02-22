A curfew for Roanoke teens may not deter the activity of some young adults

Roanoek City Council offers solution to gun violence Photo by WSLS 10 video screenshot

Roanoke City Council continues to try to deter gun violence

Roanoke City Council is to be commended for seeking ways to alleviate gun violence but a proposed curfew might now have the desired effect. News 10 quotes Mayor Sherman Lea as saying that 6 young adults have been hurt in violent crimes in recent months and he hopes a possible curfew might decrease the issue. On February 4 WDBJ 7 reported that 3 teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital.

“It’s really my focus is protection so these young people would not get caught,” said Lea. “And the thing that I emphasize is that we live in a different environment than when we did 10-15 years ago. If you are out walking the streets in certain areas in this city that you run the risk of getting harmed.”

A curfew might not have the desired effect

There have been several events where young people in the Star City have asked to turn in their firearms but sadly on a regular basis, during the past year, I myself and others have observed young adult males in various locations throughout the city with guns in their pants during daylight hours. Should they have an altercation or feel threatened they may use their firearm and a nighttime curfew will not have any effect.

This is why Roanoke City Council as well as those who live in the area should keep in mind two important factors as they do their best to deter violent crime. The first is that not every crime has taken place after dark and the second is that local citizens are discussing that there will always be some teenagers who will not adhere to the curfew.