General Hospital spoilers: Will Mac's deadly discovery include finding Nikolas?

Mac might find Ryan or Nikolas Photo by Locher Room Youtube screenshot

The body of Nikolas Cassasdine remains hidden in the stables at Wyndamere on General Hospital but that might soon change. TV Season & Spoilers tease that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) might finds the deceased body of his father. The rumor mill is suggesting that Mac Scorpio (John J York) will soon make a gruesome discovery and the two top suggestions are that he finds a deceased Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom) or he stumbles upon Prince Nik.

General Hospital viewers have been hoping that Ava Jerome (Cassadine Maura West) and Austin Gatlin Holt ((Roger Howarth) might return to where they stuffed Nik's body and find that he is gone but spoilers suggest this is not a possibility. If Mac or Spencer does find the deceased remains of the Cassadine Prince then all hope that the is still alive will be over.

Some General Hospital fans are hoping that Ava will pull the trigger a second time and end the life of Chamberlain which would rid the world of a psychopath. On Tuesday she had just found out that Ryan was behind Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) stalking and terrorizing her and she is furious. Ava shot Ryan once but he is still alive so she might take a second shot. On Tuesday Ava admitted to Ryan that his actions led to her accidentally murdering Nikolas and the serial killer now knows the secret. Be on the lookout for an update related to the final outcome of Nikolas Cassadine and whether Spencer will happen upon his dead father's body.