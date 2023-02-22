Virginia native and actor Warren Beatty reaches a milestone in March

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty Photo by Rumor Juice screenshot video

Warren Beatty turned a corner in 1992

Warren Beatty and his older sister Shirley McClain were born and raised in Virginia and their childhood home which was built in 1927 remains well preserved to this day. The family started out in Richmond, moved to Norfolk then to Arlington and Waverly, then returned to Arlington. Beatty was interviewed in 2016 by Reverend Kenny Dickson and shared that his playboy image for 30 years was greatly exaggerated and that he had a very special reason for not getting married prior to meeting Annette Bening who he wed in on March 3, 1992.

Beatty was born on March 30, 1937, and raised in the Baptist church and said this influenced his views on marriage. He says he wanted to wait to find his life partner so he would not divorce as some of his peers have done. Beatty and Benning age 64 who have four children will have been married 31 years this March which is impressive for two actors. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021 the icon explained:

"The biggest thing that's ever happened to me is my children and Annette," the star said at the time. "That's bigger than fame, and it came not a moment too soon."

If you had asked anyone during the 1970s when they thought Warren Beatty would ever marry they probably would have said never because of his reputation but here he is having been married to one woman for slightly longer than he was a single playboy.