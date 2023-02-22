Virginia General Assembly advances two bipartisan bills to prevent utility companies from overcharging customers

Bipartisan bills will help keep utility bill low in Virginia Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Bipartisan effort protects Virginians from being overcharged

Yes, Virginia, the Democrats, and Republicans can come together for a worthy cause and they have done just that. Citizens in the Commonwealth have been crying out to their elected officials about Appalachain Power and Dominion Energy Virginia increasing rates and WRIS News is reporting the cries have been heard.

Two bipartisan-backed bills intended to protect consumers from being overcharged on their electricity bills passed in the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday. Both bills were introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan and now await the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to be made into law.

“Today, the legislature took two major steps to lower electricity bills for Virginians,” McClellan said. “By reinstating the SCC’s authority to stop utility overcharging and increasing savings from energy efficiency programs, we’ve taken bipartisan action to help Virginians afford utility costs. These bills are important wins for Virginia consumers, and I look forward to the governor signing these bipartisan bills.”

General Assembly Photo by Mikael Kristenson on Unsplash

Teamwork pays off

When our elected officials work together for the good of Virginia citizens things get done. The first is Senate Bill 1321/House Bill 1604 Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act which was co-introduced by Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) and unanimously passed by the House.

The proposed legislation would allow the State Corporations Commission to reduce rates if an electric utility — such as Appalachian Electric Power or Dominion Energy Virginia — earns more than its authorized profit. The House companion bill passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The second bill is Senate Bill 1323 is the Commonwealth Economic Development Program which was co-introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) and in a 96-2 vote was also passed by the house.

This bill would allow the State Corporations Commission to require Dominion Energy Virginia to establish energy efficiency program savings targets for certain customers — such as elderly, disabled, low-income and military.

The warm temperatures should also assist in offsetting the increase in rates that have already taken place since last year.