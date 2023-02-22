The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Ashley now owns Tucker but how far is she willing to go for revenge?

Ashley gains the upper hand over Tucker Photo by Reality tv screenshot youtube

Ashley now owns Tucker

Wednesday on The Young and the Restless Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) begins a game of cat and mouse with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and he has no idea what's coming next. Ashley tells him to call off his deal with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) because she now owns him. Tucker goes to Newman Enterprises and explains to Vicki that someone else purchased his debt but Vicki still believes she can acquire Tucker's business McCall Unlimited.

Tucker says no because he has too much going on and goes back to Society to talk to Ashley who is playing hardball. She makes it clear she owes him nothing but he owes her everything and spoilers indicate that Ashley has some sneaky moves up her sleeve. How far is she willing to go to make her ex-husband suffer and what will he be required to do to repay her? Ashley is spitting nails and determined to draw blood from McCall and she is now in the power position to do so.

Let the games begin

Fans of The Young and the Restless are wondering how long it will take before Ashley realizes she is still in love with Tucker and sparks fly between them. In the meantime, McCall will be confused, shocked, and utterly humiliated. He will be stunned Ashley made such a move against him but in time he might grow to admire her. Eventually, he might formulate a plan and consider Ms. Abbott a worthy opponent so stay tuned.