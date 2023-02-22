The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam is the father of Sally's baby

ick find out the truth Photo by Y&R screenshot Youtube

Adam Newman is Sally's baby daddy

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless, some viewers were left confused by Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) imagining what both Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman Josh Morrow) would say if they each found her baby belonged to them. The scenes looked real and some who watch the CBS soap were not sure what had taken place. On Wednesday, however, everything will be crystal clear as Sally checks her paternity test results and finds out that Adam is her baby daddy.

Nick who is with Sally when the results come in will remain calm and encouraging and suggest that Adam might fool them all as he has done it before. Once he leaves Sally calls Adam over and breaks the news to him. She insists that this changes nothing and that the baby was conceived when they were saying goodbye to one another. Fans of The Young and the Restless ae saying on social media that they believe Sally is still deeply in love with Adam and that she and Nicholas were never going to work.

Neither Nick nor Sally has said they are in love but they have been growing closer so he might remain loyal to Sally and offer to help her raise his brother's child. There is also the possibility he will see Sally and Adam bonding, realize they are in love, and bow out gracefully. Could this situation bring Adam and Sally back together or will The Young and the Restless keep them apart? Be sure to tune in Wednesday and see how Sally handles this awkward situation.