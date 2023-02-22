The Bold and the Beautiful fans question why Douglas is calling the shots running the show

B&B fans don't like Douglas running the show Photo by Celebrity Enformer screenshot

WHy is Douglas in charge?

In decades gone by children were seen and not heard on soaps and adults made decisions for those under 18 who for the most part abided by what their parents said. The law was also on the side of adults but The Bold and the Beautiful has changed the natural order of things. In one of the wackiest storylines ever, 7 year old Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samuri) is calling the shots and Judge Gomez (Jill Ramirez )just agreed that he could live with his Aunts Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) rather than his mother Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) or father Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are perplexed that this child was given the right to choose who he would live with rather than Judge Gomez choosing either Hope or Thomas. It's also strange that the Judge did not even ask Douglas why he didn't want to go home with either of his parents. Is a seven-year-old child even capable of making such a decision and why didn't the judge question him more? On Tuesday Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) attempted to have Thomas and Steffy put their differences aside because all that mattered was Douglas.

Those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful are saying they desire more adult storylines and don't like seeing this small boy taking charge of the adults in his life. Viewers realize that Steffy is the one who got Douglas to open up about the voice-changing Ap and it's understandable that the child might not desire to live with Thomas. What is not clear is why he wanted to leave the home of Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hopefully, this will soon be resolved and viewers will be able to watch adult dramas again instead of the many trials and tribulations of Douglas Forrester.