General Hospital: The aftermath of the past week has many victims

Cheryl E Preston

Ava and FeliciaPhoto byLMMN video screenshot

A lot of drama is taking place at Wyndamere and in Port Charles

Tuesday on General Hospital it was clear that the revelations that recently came to light will have long-lasting effects on the people of Port Charles. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) received advice from Marshal Ashford (Robert Gossett) as he tried to digest the fact that Trina Robinson (Tabtana Ali) may be his daughter. Ava Jerome Casssadine (Maura West) admitted to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) that she killed Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) and everyone else is reeling from the knowledge that Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is the daughter of Ryan and Heather Webber ( Alley Mills).

Curtis cannot yet bring himself to forgive Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) for lying to him and he hates that Marshall is trying to compare his own lies with the one Portia told. Curtis must eventually come face to face with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) who he feels deceived him. Ava is beside herself realizing that Ryan used his own daughter to seduce Nikolas and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) in an attempt to win her back and now Prince Nik is presumed dead.

Will Ava shoot Ryan

A preview for Wednesday shows Ryan telling Ava she is not through with him yet so perhaps she will not shoot him a second time. If Ava lets Ryan live then he will probably tell her secret so it's not clear how this situation will work out unless Ava confesses her crime. She can't pin the death of her ex-husband on Dr. Chamberlain because Nik was killed long before Ryan arrived on SSpoon ISland. Esme is in labor and clearly terrified and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) seems to be compassionate toward the mother of her unborn grandchild.

Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth) was hooked by Heather but he is doing OK because Heather did not have venom on the hook and Jordan and Mac Scorpio (John J York) are beside themselves as is Alexis David (Nancy Lee Grahn) by all the revelations that have come to light. Spencer is concerned about his unborn baby brother or sister but his chances of gaining custody might have lessened due to the night's events. Esme is traumatized and no one will agree that Spencer should make his move at this time. Be sure to tune into General Hospital on Wednesday as the citizens of Port Charles try to put the pieces of their lives back together.

