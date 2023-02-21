Virginia Civil War Battlefields Reams Station and Chancellorsville will benefit from a national grant

The Battle of Chancellorsville Photo by Rebel Rally Youtube screenshot

Two Virginia Battlefields will be preserved

More than 10,000 Civil War battles took place and 120 were fought in Virginia between 1861-1865 and this week money has been allocated for the upkeep of four battlefields. The National Park Service (NPS) recently announced that $1,133,275 in Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants will be utilized in protecting four Civil War battlefields-one in Maryland, one in Mississippi, and two in Virginia. The Civil War battlefields in Central Virginia are receiving money for preservation and potential new programs thanks to a national grant.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation received $655,070 for the preservation of 163 acres at Chancellorsville Battlefield in Orange County and $163,251 for the preservation of 101 acres at Ream’s Station Battlefield in Dinwiddie County. There were two major battles at Chancellorsville Battlefield one in the spring of 1863 and the other in the spring of 1864.

The site is also home to Siegen Forest, which was preserved by the Germanna Foundation over 60 years ago to commemorate 18th-century German colonists who settled in the area.

New educational and recreations programs may also be possible

In the summer of 1864, the Ream’s Station Battlefield in Dinwiddie was the site of one major Confederate victory. On August 24, 1964, the Union II Corps moved south along the Weldon Railroad, tearing up the track, preceded by Gen. David M. Gregg’s cavalry division.

On August 25, Confederate Gen. Henry Heth attacked and overran the faulty Union position at Reams Station, capturing 9 guns, 12 colors, and many prisoners

The money for these grants comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and will ensure these two Civil War battlefields will be preserved and they may also get new programming and activities for visitors. The Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants offer state and local governments as well as nonprofits the ability to create new educational and recreational programs in historic locations.