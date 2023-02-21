The Satanic Grammy Awards began with Annie Lennox and Madonna in 2015

Unholy Grammy performance Photo by Youtube Grammy screenshot

Why does Satan dominate?

Analyzing America is reporting in a satirical manner that the look on Ben Affleck's face that everyone has been talking about is because he was watching the "Satanic Grammys" as Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed Unholy. All jokes aside "Satan" was actually introduced during the 2015 Grammy Awards Show when Annie Lennox sang I Put a Spell On You. Madonna performed with people looking like demons dancing around her and this started rumors about what was really going on.

Smith and Petras's performance, has sealed the deal for some conservatives saying that "Hollywierd" is getting darker and Satan is being worshipped in public During her 2015 performance, Lenox pointed at the audience as she sang "Because you're mine" and her version of the song was a bit darker than that of others who have done renditions of it. Smith had people gathered in what is being called a Satanic circle and flames allegedly representing the fires of hell in the background but why?

The night it all began

While many hailed this as a "Killer performance" there were others who said they felt something rather "unholy" about it all. This was the night when as the camera panned the audience there were a number of people in the front row wearing devil horns and it appeared that the entire crowd was wearing red, black, white, two or all three of the colors.

Since that time these colors have dominated not only the Grammys but the MTV, BET, and American Music Awards shows as well. Lil Nas X said he was actually asked if he were a Satan worshipper prior to the BET Awards because if imagery in his performances. No one has explained it but this color scheme continues even on daytime television. British journalist Alex Phillips was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying Smith's performance was "unnatural" and unhealthy because of what the video promotes.

Daytime television pushes the color scheme

During the past two weeks on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital characters have been wearing red and black and will stand in front of some object that is white. One example was on Monday on GH Ava Jerome (Maura West) was wearing all black and standing next to Felicia Scorpio ( Kristina Wagoner) who was in all red and there was a white coat near them hanging on a couch that can't be seen in the picture. There is also white in a portrait that was behind them. Some people laugh it all off but others desire answers that have not come. There are theories regarding the color scheme but no one has yet to explain the fascination Hollywood has with Satan is increasing.