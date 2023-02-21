Will the poison kill Austin before help arrives on General Hospital?

Will Austin live or die? Photo by Christy Edison Youtube screenshot

Will Austin live or Die?

General Hospital fans are wondering what the chances are that Austin Gatin Holt (Roger Howarth ) can survive being attacked by Heather Webber's (Alley Mills) hook. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) died soon after being hooked because she chose not to go to the hospital and receive the antidote. Austin is lying on the floor at Wyndemere bleeding and the poison coursing through his veins as Heather taunts Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagoner) and Ava Jerome (Maura West).

In reality, the loss of blood and the poison should kill Austin which would indicate Howarth will be leaving General Hospital. In the world of soap operas, however, things are often unbelievable so there is a chance that he could survive. There have not been any notifications or rumors that Howarth is leaving so this situation is a mystery. When he portrayed Franco Baldwin the actor had a great storyline and was turning his life around. He was married to Liz Baldwin ( Rebecca Herbst) and became a father figure to her sons. Franco became close to his dad Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and had a close relationship with Leils Obrecht (Kathlene Gati).

Will Roger Howarth remain on General Hospital?

The General Hospital writers have started several storylines for Austin but there n=has not been any type of conclusions. Dr. Gatlin Holy came to Port Charles seeking to become part of the Quartermaine family and now has nothing to do with any of them. He began a romance with Maxi Jones (Kirsten Storms) that never really got off the ground and viewers still don't know what's going on with is cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyeal Grey).

Austin helped Ava hide the presumably dead body of Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) which makes him an accessory. It's almost as if the writers cannot find a place where Gatlin Holy fits. In the meantime, there is much chaos taking place around him on Spoon Island so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out whether Austin lives or dies.