Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing will receive 4 million towards affordable housing

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have announced that 54 million dollars will go to 26 localities in Virginia to assist with affordable housing. Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will receive $4,824,916.00.

According to a release from from the Senators, the money is coming from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Capital Improvements’ Capital Fund. The fund gives money to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) every year to modernize and improve public housing developments.

A total of 8 million has been earmarked to assist those who need affordable housing

Homelessness in Roanoke has been increasing and there are also people who qualified for Section 8 vouchers who have not been able to find affordable housing and the city has only made plans to build 40 affordable housing units. In August of 2022 Roanoke City received a 4 million dollar grant from the Virginia Housing Authority that was earmarked for improvements for public housing units at Melrose Towers, Hunt Manor, and Bluestone. David Bustamante the director of the housing authority addressed the issue.

Through Section 8 housing, renters are able to give a voucher to private landlords that offer homes that meet the requirements. There are 186 units eligible to build and make available by using this method.“In Roanoke and across the world there is an affordable housing crisis,” said. “Fixing the units we currently have is important. But it’s also important for us to add additional units.”

Hopefully the 8 million dollars will be able to get some of the homeless off the streets and into a living space they can afford. It would be a shame to spend all of that money and people are still without a roof over their heads.