CNN might axe Don Lemon because of his recent behavior

WIll Don Lemon remain at CNN? Photo by The Damage Report Youtube screenshot

Don Lemon might quit or be fired from CNN

Don Lemon was missing from the CNN Morning Show on Monday and the Animated Times says the official story is that he wanted to spend President's Day with his family. Unofficially there are rumblings that Lemon might not return. The news anchor has not been the same since two abrupt changes took place at the network. First Lemon's good friend Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN and later Lemon was removed from his own nightly show and became a morning co-host.

In recent weeks stories have continued to emerge regarding statements Lemon has made that have shocked viewers. Earlier this week he was in hot water for saying 51-year-old politician Nikki Haley wasn't in "her prime." Co-hos Poppy Harlowwasso upset ny Lemon'scommments that she walked off the show.

“She thinks people, you know, politicians or anything, are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman’s prime is considered to be in her 20s, 30s, and possibly 40s.”Will Lemon be back on Tuesday or will he be permanently replaced is the question ?

Lemon was rebuked by the CEO of CNN and apologized for his comments but here are rumors that the news anchor might be fired. The Animated Times quoted the Daily Beast suggesting that Don Lemon was going to "Jumpship" because CNN's ratings are plummeting. The Wrap says he will return Wednesday and undergo "training" so tune in to the morning show to find out whether or not he returns or if he quit or was fired.