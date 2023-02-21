Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman pose for photo's during a night out

Breaking news on Grossman, Case, and Hope

Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope Photo by Soap Trend video screenshot

Fans of The Young and the Restless have been wondering what's happening on and off the screen with Mark Grossman and his co-stars Sharon Case and Courtney Hope but the actors have been keeping their personal lives private until now. Soaps in Depth is sharing images of Grossman and Hope during a night out at a restaurant in LA and they look pretty happy. It has been assumed that Grossman broke up with Case for Hope and that possibly this is why Hope's marriage to Chad Duel (Michael Corinthos on General Hospital) ended but none of those involved has addressed the issue. The SID pictures do, however, confirm the rumors that Mark and Courtney are dating and are the first of the duo since last September when they were in Mexico. Things on the screen are not so clear.

The Young and the Restless is celebrating 50 years but has not really given fans any meaty storylines but they do have the mystery of who Sally's baby daddy will be and spoilers suggest the test was tampered with. Once Grossman and Case began dating off camera their on-screen characters broke up. When Brtyni Sarpy and Bryton James began dating their on-screen romance was history. So it stands to reason that now that Hope and Grossman are a couple their characters might be kept apart on the air.

Fans still seek answers

Fans have been expressing curiosity about the relationship between Hope and Case and last week the women had their first scenes together since the news of Grossman's change in partners. Although they were having a conversation the camera never showed the faces of both women at the same time. It looked as if there may have been stand-ins because when Sharon's face was shown you only saw Sally's hair. When Sally's entire face was on Camera you saw Sharon from the side with her hair swept onto her face. This led Y&R fans to wonder if the women even taped the scenes at the same time.

Case and Hope might have filmed the scenes together and The Young and the Restless may allow Adam to be Sally's baby daddy but it's unlikely that Sally and Adam or Sharon and Adam will get back together. Some spoilers are projecting that he might end up with Heather Stevens Williams (Vail Bloom) if she remains in Genoa City so stay tuned.