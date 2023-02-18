Veronica Redd returns to The Young and the Restless as Mamie Johnson

Soaps in Depth is reporting that 5 fan favorites from the past will be returning to The Young and the Restless in honor of the 50th anniversary in March. One of them will be Veronica Redd who portrayed Mamie Johnson the housekeeper for the Abbott Family from 1990-1995 and again from 1999-2004. It's hard to believe it has been close to 20 years since this character was on screen and yet it seems like only yesterday.

Mamie is the aunt of Drucila Barber Winters (Victoria Rowell) the mother of Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Olivia Barber Hastings (Tonya Williams) the mother of Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Mamie was bitterly against John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) marrying Jill Foster Chancellor Abbott Atkinson (Jess Walton) but came around once Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) was born.

Mamie eventually admitted to John that she was in love with him and he said he returned her feelings but after recovering from a coma the Abbott patriarch said he could not pursue his attraction to his housekeeper because of Billy. Jill then gave Mamie one million dollars to travel the world and she has obviously returned to the US.

Veronica Redd's additional roles

In addition to The Young and the Restless, actress Veronica Redd appeared in the 1977 season 4 episode of The Jeffersons titled Once a Friend where she portrayed Edith "Edie" Stokes the former best friend and navy pal of George Jefferson (Sherman Hensley) who had transitioned from a man into a woman. According to her IMBd, she was also in The Women of Brewster Place (1989), Scarecrow and Mrs. King (1985), and an episode of ER in 2005.

