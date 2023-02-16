Who gets the house and can Curtis annul his marriage to Portia when the truth is revealed on General Hospital?

Cheryl E Preston

Photo byYoutube screenshot GH Valentine's Day spoilers

Will Curtis annul his marraige to Portia?

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) purchased a home together prior to their marriage and Curtis's dad Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) lives with them. Once the truth is revealed that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) may be his daughter Curtis will be in a tight spot. He may have grounds for an annulment which will be as if the wedding never took place which will devastate Porrtia. The happy blended home will be no more but who gets the house?

Curtis would never put Trina ad Portia out but if he leaves what happens to his dad? Will Marshall remain in the home with the woman who has been hiding his granddaughter from his son for 20 years? This situation will cause emotional damage for all involved and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) is already conflicted since she sent Trina to get answers from her mother.

What happens to the house?

Some General Hospital fans are pointing out that Trina should have texted or Facetimed Stella instead of leaving her mother's wedding without giving the toast but Trina's gut was probably telling her something strange is going on and she needed to see Aunite face to face. Trina also wanted to make sure Stella was feeling better beaus she believed her to be sick.

It's not likely that Curtis, Marshall, Portia, and Trina will all remain in the new house together so some will go while others will stay. Trina might possibly be residing in the dorms right now so the living arrangement won't really affect her. Perhaps Portia will be the one to move out and give Curtis and Marshall time to process everything. Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out what happens next.

