John Wilkes Booth was captured in Locust Hill, Caroline County Virginia after assassinating Abraham Lincoln

John Wilkes Booth was a troubled man

President's Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February and celebrates the first and 16th leaders of the US. The actual birth date of Abraham Lincoln was on the 12th of the month and George Washington was on the 22nd. Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth having been shot in the head on April 14, 1865, at the Ford Theater in Washington DC and he died the following day. Some narratives indicate that Booth was apprehended in Maryland but the assassin actually traveled to Virginia before being murdered when he refused to surrender.

According to Booth's sister Asia, his mother had a premonition from God that her son would impact the nation and a fortune teller told him he had been dealt a bad hand his life would be filled with tragedy, and that he would die young. He was said to have been a white supremacist, jealous that this brother was a better actor, and often angry. he became enraged when Lincoln won a second term and perhaps this is what sealed his fate.

The final days of John Wilkes Booth

Booth broke his leg when jumping from the balcony after shooting Lincoln and escaped through a side entrance along with his accomplish David Herald. As he fled through Maryland he was assisted by Dr. Samuel Mudd who claims he did not know the identity of Booth or that the President had been murdered. He made a splint for the assassin and Herald was later convicted of conspiracy. for helping the man who killed President Lincoln.

Booth was aided along the way by those who sympathized with him and a massive manhunt took place after a $100,000 reward was announced. Booth and Herold hid in a thicket of trees near the Zekiah Swamp in Maryland for several days before traveling to Virginia on April 23. Three days later on April 26, Federal troops located the men on a farm in Virginia, just south of the Rappahannock River, Booth and Herald were hiding in a tobacco barn owned by Richard Garrett in Locust Hill in Caroline County, Virginia and Herald surrendered just before the barn was set on fire but Booth refused to give himself up.

A soldier by the name of Boston Corbett is said to be the man who killed John Wilkes Booth. Corbett claimed that he looked through the barn window and Booth was holding a gun on him but this was never substantiated and some believe Booth took his sown life. Corbett fired allegedly in self-defense and Booth's spinal cord was severed. he lay paralyzed and died 3 hours later. His last words were said to have been "Useless, useless, useless."