Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth were polar opposites but had several eerie connections

John Wilks Boothe and Abraham Lincoln Photo by Wikipedia screenshot

John Wilkes Booth was against all that Lincoln stood for

There are a number of coincidences that link Abaham Lincoln the 16th US President to the man who assassinated him although these two historic figures were polar opposites. John Wilkes Booth was a Confederate sympathizer and hated that American slaves had been set free. He was also outspoken in his ire against Lincoln for signing the Emancipation Proclamation. Booth was an actor from a family of Thespians and Lincoln enjoyed going to the theater.

The President believed in peaceful resolutions and bringing the nation together after the Civil War. Wilkes was out for blood and plotted to murder both Lincoln and his Vice President Andrew Johnson. Booth despised Abolitionists and attended the hanging of Abolitionist leader John Brown. while Lincoln wanted America to heal after the war between the States. Booth believed that the war was unresolved even though Lee had surrendered to Grant. Like Granny (Irene Ryan) in the television series The Beverly Hillbilies, (1962-1971).

Booth was certain the South would rise again. His reasoning was that Joseph E Johnson the Confederate Army General had continued fighting. In 1863 Booth was arrested after he was overheard saying that the President and the "whole damn Government" could go to hell but was later released. In today's society Booth would have been apprehended and jailed for his intent to do harm but in the 1800's the laws were not the same as today.

A strange link between the Lincoln and Booth families

Prior to that fateful night of April 15th, 1865 the son of John Wilkes Booth made a decision that his father would not have agreed with and it linked them to the Lincoln family in a different way. A few months before Lincoln was assassinated, his oldest son, Robert Todd Lincoln, was standing on a platform waiting for a train in Jersey City, New Jersey. A number of passengers began to press the young man and he started falling backward. Robert Todd fell into the open space that is between the platform and a moving train when suddenly a hand appeared and snatched him by his coat collar and pulled the president’s son to safety.

The younger Lincoln immediately recognized the man who had rescued him as Edwin Booth, a famous actor who was also the brother of fellow thespian John Wilkes Booth. and at times they performed together. In his recount of the situation, Robert Todd said that as the was falling he felt his coat being violently seized and he was pulled to safety. When he turned to thank his benefactor he recognized him right away. Booth, however, was not aware of the identity of the man whose life he had just saved. He found out when he received a letter from a friend, a number of months later.

Colonel Adam Badeau was an officer on the staff of General Ulysses S Grant and had heard the story from Robert Lincoln, who had by this time become a member and an officer of the Union Army. In the letter, Badeau thanked Booth for his heroic deed, and the fact that he had saved the life of Abraham Lincoln's son gave Edwin some comfort. Booth felt that in some small way, this atoned for the fact that his sibling John Wilkes Booth had assassinated the US President who was Robert Lincoln Todd's father.

Additional coincidences between the Lincoln and Booth families

Mary was a common name in days past and there were five in the Booth and Lincoln families. Abraham Lincoln's wife was Mary Todd Lincoln and his son Robert married Mary Harlan Lincoln. Edwin Booth was married to Mary Devlin and upon her death, he married Mary McVicker.The mother of Edwin and John Wilkes Booth was Mary Holmes Booth.

This brings us to another eerie coincidence, related to this story. On June 9th, the day of Edwin Booth’s funeral Ford’s Theatre where his brother had assassinated the President collapsed, and 22 people were killed. Was it happenstance or destiny, that forever in history connects the families of Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth?