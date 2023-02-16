Drew Cheatwood returns to General Hospital as Max Giambetti to pay tribute to Sonya Eddie

d Epiphany Photo by Wikipedia

Drew Cheatwood returns to Gh as Max Giambetti

Derk and Drew Cheatwood were beloved by General Hospital and as brothers Max and Milo Giambetti who worked for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Fans were disappointed when both brothers disappeared from Port Charles without any explanation. Max had been in a longtime relationship with Diane Miller (Caroline Hennessey) and Milo was dating Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy).

“Sonya Eddy lit this world up with an incredible light,” he expressed. “She was so many beautiful things to so many people. We’ll miss her greatly.”

Milo and Epiphany never really got off the ground

Fans never really saw Milo and Epiphany together as a couple and prior to Eddy's death she seemed to be sweet on Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett). According to General Hospital News and Spoilers Drew posted on social media that the is returning to GH for a special tribute episode to Eddy which is scheduled to air prior to the General Hospital Nurses Ball the first week in April.

“May we try and fill more people with love, laughter and light… the same as Sonya did for me and so many others.”

Eddy passed away in December at age 55 due to an infection after surgery and the General Hospital cast as well as fans were devastated. Drew is traveling from the midwest back to California in order to honor his former castmate. The actor was on GH from 2006 until 2020 and fans hoping the siblings might return have been disappointed. Be on the lookout for updates related to Drew Cheatwood's return.