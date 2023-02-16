Is The Bold and the Beautiful grooming fans for Brooke and Taylor to cross the line from the friendship zone?

Brooke and Taylor Photo by Celebrity Informer Youtube screenshot

What's up with Brooke and Taylor?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are divided when it comes to the new dynamic between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). At first, viewers were stunned that the duo who had been sworn enemies for decades became fast friends after swearing off Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). They began complimenting each other and saying they felt good in each other's arms which had fans wondering if they were going to end up in a romantic relationship.

Some B&B viewers say this would create a whole new set of problems and not be true to the characters who had never in the past indicated that either of them would consider each other as someone to date. The Bold and the Beautiful has never had any romances other than those with men and women so if they cross the line with Brooke and Taylor to something more than friends it would be a first. Celeb Dirty Laundry says that Taylor will soon play matchmaker by picking out a new man for Brooke which sounds like they will remain platonic friends only.

This would probably shock Ridge and have him questioning his manhood as these two women have been vying for his affection for 3 decades. B&B viewers are not certain where this friendship is headed and executive producer Brad Bell has not given any hints. It's certainly different to have Brooke and Taylor on the same side and fans are trying to get used to these women not fighting. Taking things to another level at this particular time might be a bit much for those who know the history of these women for the past 3 decades. Be on the lookout for updates related to what the future holds for these former nemeses.