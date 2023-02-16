General Hospital fans wonder why Sonny is losing his grip

Dex and Sonny Photo by General Hospital cast update screenshot

What's happened to Sonny?

Sonny Corinthos ( Maurice Benard) has not quite been the same since he returned from Nixon Falls where he believed he was Mike. Fans are saying that the old Sonny would never have been taken in by Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) and would have figured out now what Michael Coorinthos (Chad Duell) is up to. Michael hired Dex to take down his father and now the Pikeman deal might be what does the trick. Dex and Josslyn Jax (Eden McCoy) are having a romantic relationship right under his nose and Sonny has not figured it out.

Some General Hospital fans are hoping that Michael will stop trying to get even with his dad before it's too late and honor Willow's request to reconcile. Sonny had Dex "handled" when he thought he was the Hook killer but is allowing Michael to walk all over him. Spoilers say Sonny will be interested in finding out who is buying Pikeman's product and GH fans are saying that he never would have dealt with guns in the past. It's as if the mob boss is losing his grip and if Michael does not pull back on his intentions things could become dangerous.

Sonny has 2 weeks before the deal goes down so there is still time for Michael and Dex to make this right. Spoilers don't say what will happen but some General Hospital fans believe Dex might take a bullet for his boss which would cause Joss to turn her back on her stepdad forever. Some viewers blame Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for the drastic change in Sonny but it could simply be a result of the amnesia and living as Mike for 9 months. Whatever the reason the change is not good considering the business he is in so stay tuned to find out what happens next.