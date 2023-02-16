8 Myles Mac N' Cheese introduces a slightly healthier frozen meal

Photo by DC Water Youtube screenshot

Fairfax County business owner offers something different

If you love macaroni and cheese as your guilty pleasure you might feel convicted because it's not really a healthy meal but there is good news. A business owner in Mclean Virginia Myles Powell has decided to take action to change that narrative by coming up with the concept of "clean" mac and cheese which means there are no additives, but it is still macaroni and cheese. His business 8 Myles Mac N' Cheese offers an alternative that is a bit more healthy than traditional brands

.Powell shared details about his product with WTOP NEWS saying it its clean, meaning no additives, but it is still mac and cheese.“It’s not healthy. I think a healthy mac and cheese is an oxymoron. But it is clean in terms of all the ingredients being recognizable,” It is also lower in sodium and calories compared to other frozen brands

8 Myles Mac N' Cheese is planning to expand

The entrepreneur grew up in a home where he enjoyed spending time around his dining room table and he started a food blog while attending school to become an engineer. In 2012 he caught the eye of The Food Network and was a guest on the show America's Best Cook in 2013. He had only been cooking for 2 years and did not do well preparing duck for the first time so he was off the show but later came up with the concept for 8 Myles Mac N' Cheese.

Powell has expanded his business from a handful of stores to more than 1,200 retail locations, including retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Balducci’s, and Target.Powell has raised more than $650,000 to date through angel investors, venture capital investors, and from small investors through crowd-investing platform Honeycomb Credit .

There are three versions of .8 Myles Mac N' Cheese that are currently being sold — Homestyle, Buffalo Mac and BBQ Mac N’ Cheese. Each is made with gourmet cheeses and sell for a premium price, of around $7 and Powell makes the ingredients by hand.

Powell says that as he expands across the country he will "make a line of comfort food available through food service entities like hospitals, universities, and stadiums. We really want to showcase premium, clean comfort food in as many places as possible.”