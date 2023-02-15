Fruits and vegetables with quercetin may work like antihistamines

Vegetables may work like antihistimine Photo by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash

Eat away your allergies

From childhood, I have heard the importance of eating vegetables and also listened to people say onions and leaks prevent colds or shorten the duration but it was never explained why. Onions have also been mentioned as a food to boost the immune system since the coronavirus hit and there is a reason why. Quercetin is an ingredient that is found in leafy green vegetables, and also in broccoli, cauliflower, leeks, and spring onions, and is a bioflavonoid that reduces inflammation and moderates histamine production and release". In layman's terms, it works as a natural antihistamine without any side effects.

"Bioflavonoid is an ambiguous term that used to be called “Vitamin P”. It is responsible for giving plants their pigmentation. The term now describes the broad category that includes antioxidants and anti-inflammatory enzymes.

Onions leeks and other veggies may benefit allergy season Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash

Quercetin is a natural antihistimone

It takes time for quercetin to build up in the system before it offers the necessary benefits but this bioflavonoid has actually been tested in clinical trials. The results have been shown to reduce irritation of the airways while improving one’s overall health. In concentrated doses, it can help to control the severe anaphylactic reaction to certain foods, like peanuts.

If you are prone to seasonal allergies it's suggested that you begin eating lots of vegetables as far in advance of the allergy season as possible. If we all follow the advice we got in childhood to eat 5 or 6 servings of a variety of veggies each day who knows how well the quercetin will work regarding allergies we will also reap the other benefits of a healthy diet. Cherry tomatoes, blueberries and apples are also rich in quercetin.